Court rules Harvard will answer lawsuit over ‘horrific’ photos of slaves

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Court rules Harvard will answer lawsuit over ‘horrific’ photos of slaves 2 Views

The Massachusetts Supreme Court of Justice cited Harvard University’s “horrible and historic role”




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Itajub: PM arrests suspect of involvement in bank attack – Gerais

Itajub lived a night of terror with the action of bandits in the city center …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved