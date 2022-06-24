Covid-19: DF registers 3,950 new cases and 6 more deaths | Federal District

The Federal District registered 6 deaths by Covid-19 and more 3,950 new cases known of the disease, this Thursday (23). According to the DF Health Department (SES-DF), the deaths occurred this month (see further below).

The transmission rate went from 1.54 on Wednesday (22), to 1.49. The number indicates that every 100 infected people can transmit the disease to another 149, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,739 people lost their lives in Brasilia. among the dead, 10,721 lived in the federal capital and 1,018 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

all in all, 732,733 people were infected. According to SES-DF, 93% of patients are recovered.

Covid-19 transmission rate in June, in DF:

June 1: 1.47

June 2: 1.46

June 3: 1.43

June 6: 1.47

June 7: 1.53

June 8: 1.63

June 9: 1.72

June 10: 1.80

June 13: 1.84

June 14: 1.83

June 15: 1.78

June 17: 1.72

June 20: 1.62

June 21: 1.58

June 22: 1.54

June 23: 1.49

Date of deaths released this Thursday (23):

June 9, 2022: 1

June 15, 2022: 1

June 16, 2022: 1

June 21, 2022: 1

June 22, 2022: 2

Brasillândia: 1

Range: 1

Guará: 2

Santa Maria: 1

Taguatinga: 1

50 to 59 years: 1

60 to 69 years: 1

70 to 79 years: 2

80 years or older: 2

Health professionals assist a patient with Covid-19 in bed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Until 4:25 pm this Thursday (23), the occupation of ICU beds reserved for Covid-19 cases in the public network of the DF was in 78.26%. Of the total of 46 beds, 36 were busy and 10 available.

On the private network, at 11:55 am, 63.03% of the spaces reserved for the infected were full. Of the total of 144 beds, 76 were used, 45 were vacant and 23 blocked.

The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Thursday, 95,451 people tested positive and 857 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 74,210 contaminations and 1,768 lost lifes.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Thursday:

Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on June 23, 2022