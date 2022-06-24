CPI of the MEC obtains the signatures necessary for the start of the investigation; see the list

the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) confirmed, this Thursday 23, that the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the Ministry of Education (MEC) obtained 28 of the 27 signatures needed for its creation. The last signatory of the installation requirement is Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF).

Parliamentary support for the investigation of MEC’s ​​embezzlement increased after the operation of the Federal Police that suspects a “business counter” to release funds from the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE) to city halls, yesterday arrested the former -Minister Milton Ribeiro and pastors involved in the operation. Today, all were released.

“When you reach the highest levels of the Republic, it is no longer a matter only for the CGU, the Public Ministry and becomes a matter for the political sphere”, said the senator about the importance of conducting the investigation,

For Randolfe, one of the authors of the petition and leader of the Senate opposition, the Commission has the potential to carry out the necessary investigations within 60 days. Before completing the maximum period of 90 days.

The next step is the reading of the request for the creation of the CPI by the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), in plenary, followed by publication in the Official Gazette of the House.

Even not counting on possible withdrawals, the senator says he is waiting for two new signatures to present the application. They are Senator Otto Alencar and Marcelo Castro, from the Education Commission.

The CPI will have 11 sitting senators and 11 alternates and the intention is to conclude it before the elections. The distribution of names for the composition has not yet been discussed. However, Rodrigues signaled that he does not intend to be in the two roles of rapporteur and president of the Commission. And if it did, he would resign.

See the full list of signatories: