Cristiano Ronaldo decides to leave Manchester United for another European giant

At 37 years of age, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, the great name of Manchester United, may be leaving the Premier League once again. Despite having one more contract season with the English giant, Diário AS reports that shirt 7 has decided to leave United.

For the next season, Manchester United will not compete in the Champions League edition. If he remains at the giants of Old Trafford, it will be the first time in the last 10 or more years that the star of shirt 7 will not be present in the biggest club competition in the world.

Given this, in addition to other facts, such as the quality of Ten Hag’s squad, Cristiano decided to leave the English club. The idea is to sign with a great club that has the right squad to do well in the Champions League. The first interested party is in Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Bayern?

According to the same source, Bayern Munich is the most interested in counting, at the moment, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s football. The German club is keeping an eye on the market in search of players to supply the departure of Lewandowski, who wants, more than anything, to join Barça.

In case Lewandowski leaves the club, Cristiano Ronaldo could arrive to be the great replacement for the Pole. If he is signed, he will partner Mane, a former Liverpool player, who was signed for around €50m.

In addition to Bayern, PSG look to the player, as do Roma and Sporting.