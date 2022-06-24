Cruzeiro struggles to beat Brazilian champions

The 2-1 defeat to Fluminense, last night (23), in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, highlighted a difficulty for Cruzeiro this season: defeating teams that were already Brazilian champions and that usually have constant presence in the elite of the Brasileirão.

Despite remaining in the current edition of Série B, in which they lead with 31 points, Cruzeiro lost most of the games they played against teams that have already lifted trophies in the elite. The exception was Grêmio, when they beat the Gauchos 1-0 at Arena Independência, in a game valid for the sixth round.

Difficulty in the classics

In the Campeonato Mineiro, there were two duels against Atlético-MG and defeat in both. In the first game, valid for the classification phase, Paulo Pezzolano’s team was overcome by 2 to 1. The two teams met again in the final and Raposa was beaten again, but by the score of 3 to 1.

Although América-MG has never been Brazilian Serie A champion, Coelho is in his second year in a row in the elite and was another thorn in Cruzeiro’s side, as Raposa was defeated 2-0 in the State Championship.

Matches without victory in B

In the debut of Serie B, another defeat for a great. Bahia, two-time champion of Serie A, beat Minas Gerais at Arena Fonte Nova, 2-0, in a disastrous night for Cruzeiro, which alerted the team at the beginning of the competition.

On the 12th, in a game valid for the 12th round of Serie B, Cruzeiro entered the field against Vasco. The match gained great shape throughout the week and generated high expectations for the moment experienced by both clubs on and off the field, as both are SAF. With more than 60,000 people at Maracanã, Vasco won 1-0.

Constantly, Cruzeiro players and coach Paulo Pezzolano draw attention to the fact that the Cruzeiro team suffers from limitations in the squad. Despite the great work in Serie B, it is noticeable that in bigger games the team tries to equalize in the matches more by perspiration than by inspiration of some of its pieces.

Aware of this, the club is monitoring the market for the transfer window that will reopen on 18 July. However, following the maxim of financial restructuring, the club is heading towards closing only deals that arise through market opportunities.