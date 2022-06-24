Cruzeiro x Fluminense: see when it will be the return game for the Copa do Brasil

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro lost 2-1 to Fluminense in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

Cruzeiro started at a disadvantage in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil after being defeated by Fluminense, 2-1, this Thursday (23), in the first leg. The match was played at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro. Manoel and Germn Cano scored for the hosts, while Lucas Oliveira scored for the visitors.

The decisive duel between Cruzeiro and Fluminense will be held on July 12 (Tuesday), at 9 pm, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

Any result other than victory eliminates the celestial team from the national competition. Fluminense plays for the advantage of the tie. Another tricolor victory, of course, also marks the advance of the Carioca team to the quarterfinals.

Fluminense x Cruzeiro: photos from the game at Maracan for the Copa do Brasil Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of Cruzeiro’s equalizing goal, scored by Oliveira, with a header, after a corner taken by Machado: 1 to 1 Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC Cano scored the winning goal for Fluminense: 2-1 – photo: MARCELO GONALVES / FLUMINENSE FC

Whoever advances will also guarantee a millionaire prize in the Copa do Brasil. The spot in the quarterfinals is worth R$ 3.9 million.