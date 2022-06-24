CSA vs Gremio LIVE (1-0) | 06/23/2022

Block
28′ Osvaldo drives the ball to the left and crosses. Rodrigo Rodrigues dominates and kicks over Pedro Geromel.
human wall
25′ Diego Souza delivers a frontal free-kick on the half-moon and the defense blocks it.
Replacement in CSA
25′ Lourenço leaves and Marco Túlio enters.
Felt
23′ Lourenço, midfielder for CSA. He has back pain and receives medical attention.
Marcelo Carne again
22′ Rodrigo Ferreira crosses from the right, Diego Souza heads in the area and Marcelo Carné stretches out to make another providential save.
Outside
21′ Gabriel makes an accurate pass to Rodrigo Rodrigues from the left side of the box. Center forward dominates and risks, but misses the target.
UUUUUUUUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
16′ Lourenço sprints down the right side completely free and crosses. The defense makes the partial cut and Osvaldo kicks hard and low from the entrance of the area. Gabriel Grando stretches out and avoids the second azulino.
Marcelo Carne avoids a draw
13′ Giva Santos fails to enter the area, Lucas Silva dominates and finishes. Marcelo Carné leaves the goal and becomes gigantic. Providential defense.
CSA goal
12′ In a rehearsed corner kick, Lourenço receives from Diego Renan on the right and crosses. Geovane rises between Grêmio’s defense and a firm header to open the scoring.
Grando, my son, what is this?
11′ Pedro Geromel retreats to Gabriel Grando. Osvaldo arrives and almost steals the ball from Grêmio’s goalkeeper. The ball went over the goal and did not enter by very little.
lacked strength
8′ Lourenço gets past the marker and takes a risk, but shoots weakly.
First game ending
3′ Lucas Marques receives from Gabriel on the right and crosses low. Lourenço dominates, spins and Grêmio’s defense makes the cut. Gabriel opens up on the left with Diego Renan and the side hits the first over the goal.
Start
Start the game at Trapichão!
All ready
The ball will roll in moments.
uniforms
Prohibited
Refereeing and players from both teams on the pitch.
Heating
Players from both teams finish their final physical preparation work. The ball will roll within 15 minutes.
video refereeing
field refereeing
Guild reservations
CSA reservations
Guild lineup
CSA Escalation
Defined teams
How and where to watch CSA vs Gremio live
In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between CSA vs Grêmio will be broadcast live on the Premiere channel.
When is the CSA vs Grêmio game and how to follow it LIVE
ARBITRATION
BOOM DEFAULTS
The absences are: Brenno, Kannemann, Léo Gomes, Edilson, Elkeson (muscle injuries), Villasanti and Rodrigues (flu symptoms), Thiago Santos (knee blow), Benítez (knee injury), Ferreira (inguinal hernia).
PROBABLE BOARD
Roger Machado can go to the field like this: Gabriel Grando; Natã, Geromel and Bruno Alves; Rodrigo Ferreira, Lucas Silva, Bitello and Nicolas (Diogo Barbosa); Janderson, Biel and Diego Souza.
CSA DEFAULTS
The absences are: Didira (suspended), Clayton (knee), Cedric (knee), Ernandes (knee) and Gabriel Tonini (pubalgia).
PROBABLE CSA
Alberto Valentim should go to the field with: Marcelo Carne; Lucas Marques, Wellington, Lucão and Diego Renan; Geovane, Giva, Lourenço and Gabriel; Oswaldo and Rodrigo Rodrigues.
KING PELÉ STADIUM
O King Pele Stadium is the stadium located in Alagoas that is used by the CRB and fur CSA. The venue was built in 1970 and has a maximum capacity of 19,105 spectators.
RETROSPECT
LAST MATCH BETWEEN THE TEAMS
The last time the teams faced each other was at Serie A of Brazilian. O Guild won the last match 2-1 in 2019.
LAST GAME OF THE GRÍMIO
the last game of Guild in the competition was against Sampaio Côrreafor the 13th round of the Brazilian Serie Bat Arena do Gremiowhich finished 2nd to Tricolor Gaucho.
GUILD
O Guild is in 4th place, with 21 points. The idea of Tricolor Gaucho is the same to stay in the G4 to move up to Serie A again.
LAST GAME OF CSA
the last game of CSA went against the Guaraniat the Golden Earring Stadiumfor the 13th round of the Brazilian Serie B Championship. The match ended in a 0-0 tie.
CSA
O CSA is 16th in the Serie B, with 14 points. Azulão wants to distance itself from the relegation zone and get away from the nightmare of C series.
DISTINCT MOMENTS
Hello fan!
Welcome and welcome to the game of CSA and Guild. From 21:30 (Brasília time), the ball rolls for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship Serie B 2022