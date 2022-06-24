CVC (CVCB3), Petrobras (PETR4) and other companies to keep an eye on today

THE CVC (CVCB3) helps to move the corporate news this Friday (24), after setting the price of the action within the scope of the restricted public offering of primary distribution.

The operation moved R$ 402.806 million, the company informed a little while ago. According to the company, of the total handled, R$ 42.3 million will be allocated to the capital stock and R$ 360.5 million to the capital reserve.

CVC intends to use the amounts raised to reinforce working capital to develop its growth strategy and pay part of the outstanding debt balance of debentures issued by the company.

Petrobras

The Eligibility Committee of Petrobras (PETR4) meets this Friday (24) to analyze the nomination of Caio Paes de Andrade for the presidency of the state-owned company.

Andrade is now the federal government’s bureaucracy secretary and should replace José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, who resigned on Monday (20).

The change is made at a time of intense pressure on Petrobras due to the high fuel prices in an election year.

Spacelaser

The group of hair removal clinics Spacelaser (ESPA3) announced this Thursday the appointment of Paulo Camargo, former head of the McDonalds at the Brazilas its new chief executive.

Camargo, which was part of Arcos Dourados (McDonald’s brand operator for Latin America) since 2011.

Yesterday, even before the announcement of the exchange at the highest level, Espaçolaser’s shares rose 17% and closed up 9.7% – with more than double the average volume traded.

Interest on equity

THE Sanepar (SAPR11) approved the payment of R$ 154 million in interest on capital. The amount will be R$0.095664257 per common share and R$0.105230683 per preferred share. The value for each UNIT corresponds to R$ 0.516586990.

THE B3 (B3SA3) approved the payment of approximately R$773 million in earnings, of which R$360 million in interest on equity (JCP) and R$ 413 million in dividends for the first quarter of 2022.

THE moved (MOVI3) will pay R$53 million in interest on equity, which corresponds to R$0.146550048 per share.

THE Renner stores (LREN3) will pay BRL 159 million in interest on equity (JCP), referring to the year 2022. The gross amount corresponds to R$ 0.164187 per share, considering approximately 968.4 million common shares.

