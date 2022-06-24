Danuza Leão had pulmonary emphysema; understand disease and main symptoms – 06/23/2022

The journalist, writer and former model Danuza Leão died on the night of this Wednesday (22), at the age of 88. She was hospitalized at Clínica São Vicente and, according to the GloboNewsshe suffered from pulmonary emphysema and had respiratory failure.

The disease that affected Danuza is considered a type of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) in which the alveoli, the air pockets of the lungs, are damaged and as a result the body does not receive the necessary oxygen.

“It is a very common, preventable and treatable disease. It is characterized by inflammation in the bronchi that leads to a reduction in the passage of air (bronchitis). It also causes a destruction of the pulmonary alveoli, replacing lung tissues with large voids (pulmonary emphysema). )”, highlights Frederico Fernandes, president of the SPPT (São Paulo Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology).

Periods of “exacerbation”, that is, an acute worsening of the lung condition and symptoms, are common. This poses great risks for the person with COPD. The disease usually affects people over the age of 50, but it can also affect young adults.

What are the symptoms?

They range from mild to very severe. Breathing becomes increasingly difficult as the disease progresses. “Symptoms can last for months or years. There is shortness of breath and fatigue initially when performing some effort. But it is a progressive disease that causes crises and greater susceptibility in the individual to respiratory infections”, says Mônica Corso, professor of pulmonology at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Unicamp (State University of Campinas).

Often, tiredness is attributed to age, while coughing with secretion is seen as a “normal throat clearing”, especially by those who smoke. This leads to a delay in diagnosis, which compromises quality of life and increases mortality. Therefore, it is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms.

Here are the main ones:

frequent coughing with or without phlegm;

shortness of breathe;

wheezing;

tightness or wheezing in the chest;

tiredness;

frequent respiratory infections;

take longer to exhale than to inhale.

“Most people have no idea what COPD means. The high mortality from the disease is an important factor, but it leads to an intense loss of functional capacity causing a decrease in quality of life. depend on medications and treatments to recover their functionality, sometimes for a lifetime”, explains Fernandes.

What are the causes of emphysema?

The main risk factor is smoking – about 85% of cases are caused by smoking. Therefore, smokers (and also passive smokers) and former smokers are among the most affected by COPD. It is estimated that about one in five smokers develops the disease. This is because the particles and toxic gases from tobacco cause inflammation in the lungs.

But it’s not just the cigarette that can cause the problem. “Burning tobacco in other devices such as pipes, cigars or hookahs are also harmful to health and increase the chances of disease. In addition, those who are frequently exposed to atmospheric pollution, toxic smoke and chemicals are more susceptible”, says Celso Padovesi , pulmonologist at the São Camilo Hospitals in São Paulo.

There are also cases of people with a genetic predisposition to COPD. It is thought that 5% of people with the disease are deficient in a protein called alpha-1-antitrypsin.

Those with asthma or other respiratory conditions are also more susceptible to the disease. And some professions expose workers to risk factors for COPD — such as those who work with chemicals, gases and dust without protection. By inhaling these pollutants frequently, they seriously compromise the lungs.

Do you have treatment?

After the identification of the disease, it is recommended that the person stop smoking, if he still uses cigarettes. This is the only way to prevent the rapid progression of the disease and preserve the lung. Some smokers take time to seek medical help, as they believe that symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath are due to smoking, which further aggravates the situation.

For those who feel short of breath, inhaled medications (popularly known as “firecrackers”) are indicated. They help to relax the muscles near the airways, which makes it easier for air to pass through. Medications such as corticosteroids reduce inflammation and delay lung damage.

It is also necessary to keep vaccination up to date, especially the pneumococcal (pneumonia) and influenza vaccine. This attitude reduces the chances of developing COPD due to a lung infection. In some cases, drugs are indicated specifically to reduce the rate of “exacerbations” in order to increase the quality of life.

* With information from a report published on 11/30/2020.