Danuza Leão highlighted fashion tackiness of the fashion shows – 06/23/2022 – Illustrated

They say that Danuza Leão would have been the first Brazilian model to gain space in the international market. The statement is not entirely wrong, but to summarize this piece of his biography in the guise of a cute print of the export type is to detract from the real effect of his passage through fashion.

She was a girl from Copacabana in the early 1950s, therefore, a decade before the other beach, Ipanema, was immortalized in verse and gained her own muse, Helô Pinheiro. From those sands where the jet-set and the middle class coexisted with some harmony, she left on a flight chartered by Assis Chateaubriand, then owner of the Diários Associados, for a short stay in Europe.

Alongside other young women with social traffic, such as Lourdes Catão and Teresa Souza Campos, Danuza went with the mission of showing clothes made with Brazilian cotton spun by textile factories that advertised in Chatô vehicles at parties.

Today, this work would be translated as that of a digital influencer. But, as there was no smartphone, nor Instagram, the suitcase only fit, in addition to the clothes, the smile, the grace and the cleverness to try to pierce the European bubble and, thus, give Brazil a reason to look at its nascent fashion with less skepticism. .

The purpose of that entourage of “it girls” was not to export clothes, but to play a marketing game that would reach an elite trapped in the colonial habit of seeing imported fabric as the supreme luxury. The logic was that if that outfit is in Europe, it’s because it’s fashionable.

A year later, in 1952, Danuza would return to Europe, now on the outskirts of Paris, for another marketing venture. The breakout party at the castle of Coberville, owned by French couturier Jacques Fath, was the biggest bid by the national fashion business to date.

Fath was Christian Dior’s main competitor and had strengthened ties with Chatô with an eye on opportunities for his business. He would parade in Brazil months after that August.

The mega parade washed down with thousands of bottles of whiskey, champagne and rum was a media scandal and brought together stars from the cultural scene, such as actress Ginger Rogers, filmmaker Orson Welles and fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli, who entered the castle gardens on a horse driven by Chatô. The regabofe, and also the passion for the French actor Daniel Gélin, seduced the 18-year-old girl to the point that she asked the host for a job at the sewing house.

Fath did not discover Danuza, as announced in a report in Manchete magazine two months after the party.

She herself would explain to historian João Braga and journalist Luís André do Prado, authors of “História da Moda no Brasil”, by Pyxies, that the “little giraffe”, as she was nicknamed, had signed a contract to gain independence, not exactly to pursue a modeling career.

From that time, he recalled, in addition to limited wages, the scant showers in the hotel room where he lived and the daily change of clothes, the opportunity to get to know the “world of sophistication”.

It is possible to say that the one-year season in which she modeled for Fath, the maximum period authorized by the local union for a foreigner to work as a model at that time, offered Danuza the first images of the universe that she would treat in her acid paints.

When he returned to the country, he made another parade in the luxurious corridors of the Copacabana Palace. Reading that microcosm of aristocratic glamor and how decadent it could sound, even if she was part of the little world, was fuel for her restless mind.

The glamour, the behavior of the elites and the etiquette of the rich, both the new and the underlined surnames, permeated the writings of those who closely followed the opening of the curtains for a kind of national style – in her case, it is true, very linked to Rio society.

Danuza walked through fashion circles, was a friend of the couturier Guilherme Guimarães, one of the first of the caste of Brazilian designers who worked in the bespoke luxury, and came to wander around São Paulo Fashion Week as an observer of the ways of fashionism in the 2000s.

One of her writings about the event, from 2004, translated how she read the tacky fashion she fought in life and the clash of times transformed into lines that began to reveal the maladjustment felt by her in participating in a métier in which she no longer recognized herself. .

“Only after the personalities and fashion editors who have confirmed their presence arrive, the show begins. All of them urgently need to sign up for the Zero Hunger program, and none of them seems to be over 17 years old. The collection was a mix of Bora Bora with Canoa Quebrada, and wins a numbered card to see all the parades in the front row whoever knows how to say, right away, who is he and who is she.”