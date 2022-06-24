Danuza Leão’s body will be veiled and cremated this Friday in a ceremony restricted to family and friends | Rio de Janeiro

The farewell of the former model, journalist and writer Danuza Leão takes place this Friday afternoon (24), in Rio, in ceremony restricted to family and friends .

The wake will be from 1 pm to 4 pm in the Ecumenical Hall 1 of the Crematorium and Penitence Cemetery, in Caju, in the North Zone. Then, at 4 pm, the body will be taken for cremation.

One of the most important personalities of Rio’s society and culture of the 20th century, Danuza died on Wednesday (22), at the age of 88. She suffered from pulmonary emphysema and died of respiratory failure.

Danuza Leão during an interview in July 1993

One of the most striking faces of the fashion industry in his time, he became a famous (and often controversial) chronicler in the Brazilian press.

She released bestsellers such as “Na sala com Danuza” and “Almost everything”, the autobiography in which she narrates an intense life and also marked by marriages with figures also central in her time, such as journalists Samuel Wainer, with whom she had three children. , Antônio Maria and Renato Machado.

Danuza Leão during an event in São Paulo in September 1992

The writer, journalist, model and actress Danuza Leão was born in Itaguaçu, in the interior of Espírito Santo, on July 26, 1933. At the age of 10, she and her family moved to Rio de Janeiro.

Still in the 50s, Danuza began her career as a model. Is it over there was the first Brazilian to parade abroad.

Sister of singer Nara Leão (1942-1989), Danuza accompanied the birth of bossa nova in his apartment in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio, where the great artists of the time gathered.

Journalist and columnist Danuza Leão embraces architect Oscar Niemeyer during the celebration of his 100th birthday, at Casa das Canoas, in São Conrado, south of Rio de Janeiro, in December 2007

In addition to being a model, Danuza has also been a TV show judge, interviewer, boutique owner and art producer.

As an actress, she participated, in 1967, in the film “Terra em transe”, as the character Sílvia. The work was scripted and directed by Glauber Rocha.

In 1992, Danuza Leão achieved success as a writer. His book of social etiquette, “In the room with Danuza”, topped the bestseller list for a year.

In 2004, he published a new edition of his biggest hit, “Na sala com Danuza 2”.

Danuza Leão and Nara Leão at Galeão Airport in Rio de Janeiro, after Danuza disembarked from Paris in January 1967

She then wrote “Almost tudo” (2005), a memoir, which received the Jabuti Prize; “Danuza Leão making the bags” (2008), also winner of the Jabuti Award; “Danuza Leão de malas ready” (2009) and “It’s all so simple” (2011).

Another successful job of Danuza was as a chronicler. She was a columnist for Jornal do Brasil, Folha de S.Paulo and the ELA section of the O Globo newspaper, where she wrote about a variety of subjects, from behavior and relationships, to family and etiquette tips.

From her marriage to journalist Samuel Wainer, founder of the newspaper Última Hora, three children were born: Samuel Wainer Filho (1955-1984), Pinky Wainer and Bruno Wainer, and six grandchildren.

After separating from Wainer, the writer married twice more, with the chronicler and composer Antônio Maria and with the journalist Renato Machado.