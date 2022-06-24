Datafolha: 47% disapprove of the Bolsonaro government; approval is 26% | Election poll

A survey by the Datafolha Institute released late this Thursday night (23) by the website of the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” showed that 47% of respondents consider the government of Jair Bolsonaro bad or terrible. In the previous survey, in March, the failure rate was 48%. The fluctuation is within the survey’s margin of error, which is plus or minus 2%. 26% approve of the management.

See the search results:

great/good: 26% (25% in the May survey, 25% in March; 22% in December)

26% (25% in the May survey, 25% in March; 22% in December) Regular: 26% (27% in the May survey; 28% in March; 24% in December)

26% (27% in the May survey; 28% in March; 24% in December) Bad/Terrible: 47% (48% in the May survey; 46% in March; 53% in December)

47% (48% in the May survey; 46% in March; 53% in December) Do not know: 1% (1% in the May survey, 1% in March; 1% in December)

The survey heard 2,556 people aged 16 or over on June 22 and 23 in 181 Brazilian cities. The maximum margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

Northeasterners, women and the poorest disapprove of the current government more.

Bolsonaro remains president with the worst evaluation in the same term in office among all elected presidents after the redemocratization of the country. See the comparison:

José Sarney (October 1988) *

great/good: 7%

7% Regular: 24%

24% Bad/Terrible: 65%

65% Do not know: 4%

4% * Research carried out in only ten capitals

Fernando Henrique Cardoso (June 1998)

great/good: 31%

31% Regular: 41%

41% Bad/Terrible: 25%

25% Do not know: 3%

great/good: 38%

38% Regular: 40%

40% Bad/Terrible: 21%

21% Do not know: 1%

great/good: 35%

35% Regular: 38%

38% Bad/Terrible: 26%

26% Do not know: 1%

55% say they do not vote for Bolsonaro at all, against 35% for Lula

Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round

Other Datafolha polls released this Thursday afternoon showed the intention to vote for the 2022 presidential election. Lula leads the presidential race, according to the survey. See the result:

Lula (EN): 47%

47% Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 28%

28% Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8%

8% André Janones (Avant): two%

two% Simone Tebet (MDB): 1%

1% Pablo Marcal (Pros): 1%

1% Vera Lucia (PSTU): 1%

1% Blank/null/none: 7%

7% Do not know: 4%

Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Leonardo Péricles (UP), Eymael (DC), Luciano Bivar (UB) and General Santos Cruz (Podemos) did not score.

The institute also surveyed valid votes in the first round – excluding blanks and nulls. By percentage, Lula would win on the firts round if the dispute were today.