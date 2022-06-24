Datafolha: Bolsonaro favorite among the richest

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears in second place in the voting intention survey of the Datasheet , released this Thursday (23/6). He has 28%, behind former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) with 47%. The president, however, stands out among the richest.

Bolsonaro is doing better than his average among men and among those who earn more

In the group of those who earn up to 2 minimum wages and who make up 52% ​​of the population sample of Datasheet Lula beats the president by 56% to 22%. READ ALSO: Datafolha: Lula has 47%, and Bolsonaro 28%

Bolsonaro is doing better than his average among men (36%, compared to 44% for Lula) and among those who earn more: he has 44% in the group with a monthly income of 5 to 10 minimums and 47% among those who earn more than 10 minimum wages. These two segments, however, make up 11% of the population.

From the point of view of the electorate profile, the trends continued. Lula remains sovereign in the Northeast, the second most populous region, with 27% of voters, where he defeats Bolsonaro by 58% to 19%.

Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round

Squid (PT): 47%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 28%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8%

Andr Janones (Forward): 2%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 1%

Pablo Maral (Pros): 1%

Vera Lcia (PSTU): 1% Blank/null/none votes add up to 7%. Those who could not answer represent 4%.

Sofia Manzano (PCB), Felipe D’vila (Novo), General Santos Cruz (Podemos), Luciano Bivar (UB), Eymael (DC) and Leonardo Pricles (UP) did not score.

In spontaneous, Bolsonaro grows

The spontaneous poll shows Bolsonaro’s growth: he went from 22% to 25%. Lula remains the leader, having fluctuated from 38% to 37%.

Lula: 37% (38% in May)

Bolsonaro: 25% (22% in May)

Victory in the first round

Lula would win in the first round, for Datafolha. In relation to the previous survey, he and Bolsonaro fluctuated within the margin of error.

Lula: 53% (54% in May)

Bolsonaro: 32% (30% in May)

