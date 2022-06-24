Datafolha: Bolsonaro favorite among the richest

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Datafolha: Bolsonaro favorite among the richest 2 Views

Jair Bolsonaro with supporters
Bolsonaro is doing better than his average among men and among those who earn more (photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears in second place in the voting intention survey of the Datasheet, released this Thursday (23/6). He has 28%, behind former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) with 47%. The president, however, stands out among the richest.

Bolsonaro is doing better than his average among men (36%, compared to 44% for Lula) and among those who earn more: he has 44% in the group with a monthly income of 5 to 10 minimums and 47% among those who earn more than 10 minimum wages. These two segments, however, make up 11% of the population.

In the group of those who earn up to 2 minimum wages and who make up 52% ​​of the population sample of DatasheetLula beats the president by 56% to 22%.

READ ALSO: Datafolha: Lula has 47%, and Bolsonaro 28%

From the point of view of the electorate profile, the trends continued. Lula remains sovereign in the Northeast, the second most populous region, with 27% of voters, where he defeats Bolsonaro by 58% to 19%.

Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round

  • Squid (PT): 47%
  • Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 28%
  • Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8%
  • Andr Janones (Forward): 2%
  • Simone Tebet (MDB): 1%
  • Pablo Maral (Pros): 1%
  • Vera Lcia (PSTU): 1%

Blank/null/none votes add up to 7%. Those who could not answer represent 4%.

Sofia Manzano (PCB), Felipe D’vila (Novo), General Santos Cruz (Podemos), Luciano Bivar (UB), Eymael (DC) and Leonardo Pricles (UP) did not score.

In spontaneous, Bolsonaro grows

The spontaneous poll shows Bolsonaro’s growth: he went from 22% to 25%. Lula remains the leader, having fluctuated from 38% to 37%.

  • Lula: 37% (38% in May)
  • Bolsonaro: 25% (22% in May)

Victory in the first round

Lula would win in the first round, for Datafolha. In relation to the previous survey, he and Bolsonaro fluctuated within the margin of error.

  • Lula: 53% (54% in May)
  • Bolsonaro: 32% (30% in May)

Search

Datafolha heard 2,556 voters in 181 cities on June 22 and 23. The margin of error for the survey, contracted by Folha and registered with the Superior Electoral Court under number 09088/2022, is more or less two percentage points.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

On Same Day US Supreme Court Relaxes Gun Access, Senate Passes Restricted Bill

By Anthony Zurcher, Bernd Debusmann Jr, Boer Deng BBC News 23 June 2022 Updated 2 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved