Datafolha: Lula defeats Bolsonaro in the first round

According to Datafolha, however, Lula would win in the first round. The two candidates fluctuated within a margin of error, in relation to the previous survey.
Check the valid votes:
- Lula: 53% (54% in May)
- Bolsonaro: 32% (30% in May)
The pre-candidates were: Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro, Andr Janones (Avante), Simone Tebet (MDB), Luciano Bivar (Unio Brasil), Felipe D’vila (Novo), Eymael (DC), Pablo Maral (Pros) , General Santos Cruz (Podemos), Leonardo Pricles (UP), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Vera Lcia (PSTU).
Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round
- Squid (PT): 47%
- Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 28%
- Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8%
- Andr Janones (Forward): 2%
- Simone Tebet (MDB): 1%
- Pablo Maral (Pros): 1%
- Vera Lcia (PSTU): 1%
Blank/null/none votes add up to 7%. Those who couldn’t answer
Sofia Manzano (PCB), Felipe D’vila (Novo), General Santos Cruz (Podemos), Luciano Bivar (UB), Eymael (DC) and Leonardo Pricles (UP) did not score.
In spontaneous, Bolsonaro grows
The spontaneous poll shows Bolsonaro’s growth: he went from 22% to 25%. Lula remains the leader, having fluctuated from 38% to 37%.
- Lula: 37% (38% in May)
- Bolsonaro: 25% (22% in May)
Search
Datafolha polled 2,556 voters in 181 cities on June 22 and 23. The margin of error for the survey, contracted by Folha and registered with the Superior Electoral Court under number 09088/2022, is more or less two percentage points.