Datafolha: Lula has 19 points over Bolsonaro in the 1st round – 06/23/2022 – Poder

New research by Datafolha shows a stable scenario in the race for the succession of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the October election. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has a 19-point advantage over the president, marking 47% of voting intentions in the first round.

Bolsonaro has 28%, followed at a distance by Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 8%. Ten other candidates are tangled up, technically tied, in the ranks of those with 2% under. The 100-day countdown to the election begins this Friday (24).

In the so-called valid votes, Lula has 53%. To win in the first round, the candidate must add 50% of the valid votes plus one. Voting will take place on October 2nd — the second round is scheduled for the 30th of the same month.

Valid votes are those that exclude, in general terms, blanks and nulls. Under this metric, which is the one used by the Electoral Justice for the final count of the election, President Jair Bolsonaro has 32% of voting intentions. Ciro Gomes, from PDT, scores 10%.

Datafolha heard 2,556 voters in 181 cities on June 22 and 23. The research error margin, contracted by the Sheet and registered with the Superior Electoral Court under the number 09088/2022, is two points to plus or minus.

The scenario recorded is similar to that of the previous survey, carried out on May 25th and 26th, despite the worsening of the economic and political crisis involving the federal government.

Datafolha researchers went to the field on the same day that the news emerged that former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro had been arrested, on Wednesday (22).

Allied by whom Bolsonaro said he put “his face in the fire”, he stars in the investigation of a corruption scandal, whose combat is one of the points of the presidential speech.

The element added to the clash between Planalto and Petrobras over the fuel price readjustment, which impacts inflation in an election campaign marked by economic debate.

In addition, the president faces a variety of hardships, including the murder of an indigenist and a reporter in the Amazon and other problems in his administration.

In this sense, the positive oscillation of one percentage point from the previous round to this point can even be celebrated by Bolsonaro’s more optimistic allies.

Lula took the opposite path, although he only became notable in the period for publishing a criticized government plan and for having added stumbling blocks to the conservative electorate.

Ciro, in turn, remains isolated at a level below what he had achieved in his three previous attempts to reach the presidency. It also fluctuated, from 7% to 8%. He is followed by the group numerically led by deputy André Janones (Avante-MG), with 2%.

Worse news is the so-called third way, which after the withdrawals of Sergio Moro (União Brasil) and João Doria (PSDB), was organized around the name of senator Simone Tebet (MDB).

Even with the support of toucans and her round of advertising inserts, she has seen her voting intentions since the end of May fluctuate negatively from 2% to 1%.

They are tied numerically with Senator Vera Lúcia (PSTU) and Pablo Marçal (Pros). Sofia Manzano (PCB), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), General Santos Cruz (Podemos), Luciano Bivar (UB), Eymael (DC) and Leonardo Péricles (UP) did not score.

With this, the scenario of polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro is consolidated even more, increasing the perception that the electorate looks at the race as an advanced second round at this stage of the dispute.

This is also noticeable in spontaneous polls, when respondents talk about who they will vote for without being prompted by a list.

In it, Lula scored 37%, compared to 38% less than a month ago. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, fluctuated from 22% to 25%, while the total of those who do not yet know who they will vote for remained stable as well (29% to 27%). Cyrus scores 3%.

From the point of view of the electorate profile, the trends were maintained. Lula remains sovereign in the Northeast, the second most populous region with 27% of those who go to the polls, where he defeats Bolsonaro by 58% to 19%.

It has a great advantage among the youngest (54% to 24%), less educated (56% to 22%) and, mainly, among the poorest.

In this group, of those who earn up to two minimum wages and who make up 52% ​​of the Datafolha population sample, Lula also wins the president by 56% to 22%, evidencing the lack of electoral reach so far of government measures such as Auxílio Brasil.

In the evangelical segment (26% of the population), Bolsonaro expanded his advantage a little and left the technical tie, at the limit, with Lula.

It is not known what the impact of the scandal at the MEC will be on the group involving Ribeiro, who is a pastor, and other religious. The president has 40% among them (there were 39% in May), compared to 35% for Lula (they were 36%).

Bolsonaro is doing better than his average among men (36%, compared to 44% for Lula) and among those who earn more: he has 44% in the group with a monthly income of 5 to 10 minimum wages and 47% among those who earn more than 10 minimum wages. These two segments, however, make up 11% of the population.

The president also maintains a stronghold in the Midwest, a region with 7% of the population where he has 40% of voting intentions. In the populous Southeast, home to 42% of Brazilians, Lula has 43% and Bolsonaro, 29%,

Reflecting the crisis, PT has great leadership among the unemployed (9% of the sample): 62%. Entrepreneurs, 4% of the ears, give an intention to the president of 43%.