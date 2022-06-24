Datafolha: Lula has 47% of voting intentions; Bolsonaro, 28%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears in third place, with 8%; officially launched by the MDB and the PSDB, Simone Tebet adds up to 1% of the voting intentions; result indicates the possibility of Lula’s victory in the first round

Assembly / Estadão Content / Chamber Agency



the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) reached 48% of voting intentions, against 27% of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which indicates a difference of 19 percentage points between the pre-candidates that polarize the presidential race. This is what the research shows. Datasheet released on the afternoon of this Thursday, 23rd – in the last survey, released on May 26th, PT had 48%, against 27% for the current head of the federal executive. Considering only valid votes, which exclude blanks and nulls, Lula would win the election in the first round with 53% of the votes. Bolsonaro has 32%. The 100-day countdown to the election starts this Friday, the 14th.

The result points to a scenario of stability, since the oscillations of Lula and Bolsonaro occurred within the margin of error of more or less two percentage points. the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 8% of voting intentions – in May, the pedetista had 7%. Officially launched by the MDB and PSDB as a third-way candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) has 1% and appears numerically behind federal deputy André Janones, from Avante de Minas Gerais, who adds up to 2%. Pablo Marçal (PROS) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU) have 1% each. Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Leonardo Péricles (UP), Eymael (DC), Luciano Bivar (UB) and General Santos Cruz (Podemos) did not score. Blanks and nulls are 7%; 4% did not know or did not respond.

In the spontaneous poll, when voters indicate who they will vote for without being informed of the candidates’ names, Lula has 38% of voting intentions. Bolsonaro, in turn, reaches 25%. Datafolha heard 2,556 voters in 181 cities on June 22 and 23. The survey’s margin of error, contracted by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number 09088/2022, is two points plus or minus.,