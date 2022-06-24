Datena for newspaper with worst information about Roberto Carlos: “A pity”

Roberto Carlos appeared on TV news on Band. During a recent episode of Bora Brasil, which aired on Tuesday, the 21st, on Band, Joel Datena started the newspaper by showing the highlights of the news and gave a not so happy information about the veteran.

It so happens that the artist learned that he was infected by the corona-virus, although he has adopted a more careful way since the beginning of the quarantine.

Joel Datena also said the worst information that Roberto Carlos had to cancel a show that he would perform on Wednesday, in Rio. “We are going to Rio de Janeiro with our excellent Nicole Teen with a news about Covid-19 involving a king. When we talk about football we have King Pelé and in music we have King Roberto Carlos”, declared the journalist in Band.

“Wow, it’s only at the end of the year that I start to hear Roberto at home. He sings on New Year’s Eve and all. Roberto seems to me to have been infected with Covid-19”, said presenter Joel Datena, who took a short break until he entered the live link with the Band journalist in the Rio de Janeiro capital. At the end of Bora Brasil, the reporter stopped the police headlines to talk about the state of Roberto Carlos.

“He tested positive for Covid-19, but he’s okay, see Joel? The announcement was made yesterday, by the composer’s communication department and according to the artist’s team, Roberto has symptoms of a mild flu and is already at the end of the disease cycle as well”, he commented.

Roberto Carlos with Covid

“But as he continues to test positive, he had to reschedule a show that was scheduled for tomorrow here in Rio. The show was transferred to July 6th”, concluded the journalist at Bandeirantes.

“It’s a pity that we don’t have a Roberto Carlos sound for us to hear now, but certainly the people behind us are already in a rush and who knows, maybe in a little while we won’t put a little bit”, he said.