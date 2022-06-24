Death of ex-miss after surgery to remove tonsils is unusual event; know when operation is indicated | Health

Body of former Miss Gleycy Correia will be buried this Tuesday in Macaé, RJ

Death from this procedure (called tonsillectomy) is considered an uncommon event, as the surgery is safe, although delicate.

“There was a time when the surgical procedure was performed by chance. In the past, there was no general anesthesia like today and from the moment it became a safe and specialized procedure, there was a large increase in the indication, trivializing it”, says otorhinolaryngologist Fernão Bevilacqua, a member of the Brazilian Society of Otorhinolaryngology.

The doctor explains that the proximity of the carotid artery makes the region sensitive and makes interventions in the area “dangerous”. “The surgical technique is actually simple, but even so it is a low airway, whose greatest risk is bleeding, since blood can be aspirated through the trachea, reaching the lung and esophagus.”

Considering the caveats, surgery is recommended in at least four different circumstances. See what they are below:

Repeat bacterial infection

According to Maura Neves, an otorhinolaryngologist at the Brazilian Association of Otorhinolaryngology and Cervico-Facial Surgery, what characterizes a “repeated bacterial infection” is the recurrence of the infection, accounting for more than seven events, requiring the use of antibiotics, in a period of 12 months.

However, according to Bevilacqua, the choice for a tonsillectomy has become increasingly judicious, mainly because of the increase in clinical treatment options. “The ENT has to have the view that the procedure is involved in treating a cause”, she says.

2 of 2 Popularly known as tonsil surgery, adenoidectomy is one of the most performed surgeries in children — Photo: Pixabay Popularly known as tonsil surgery, adenoidectomy is one of the most performed surgeries on children — Photo: Pixabay

The second indication for this surgery is due to the fact that some people have these organs that are larger than the standard size, hindering breathing. One of the symptoms is snoring during sleep, due to difficulty in passing air through the airways.

When there is an advanced stage of bacterial tonsillitis and the infection spreads to other regions of the neck forming abscesses (accumulation of pus). “Even, this condition is an indication for emergency surgery, as it puts life at risk”, emphasizes Maura.

Finally, removal is indicated from a suspicion of tumors, which can be of different types and also affect this region .

Tonsils are porous and help in the defense of the body

The first 10 days after tonsillectomy are at greater risk, due to increased pressure and heart rate. Rest and the recommended liquid diet must be strictly followed. The more precise the indication, the lower the chance of a complication.

“The evolution of medicine and understanding of infections as well as the improvement in the quality of antibiotics have reduced the indication and need for surgery. However, is still one of the most performed surgeries in children”explains Maura.

This is mainly due to the infectious consequences of recurrent inflammation of the tonsils in children. The damage is greater, taking into account that there will be exposure to antibiotics at a very young age, in addition to, in the case of enlarged tonsils, an obstruction that causes apnea will alter the face and the dental arch.

“It also leads to restless sleep, and it is not uncommon for the child to urinate in bed, which causes school, physical and even emotional harm. As there are fewer neural fibers there, it hurts less and recovery tends to be faster and calmer” , concludes Bevilacqua.