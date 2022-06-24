Defense and Armed Forces present crime news against Ciro Gomes

The Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, and the commanders of the Armed Forces presented this Thursday (23.Jun. ). The politician’s statements about organized crime in the Amazon and the actions of the Armed Forces motivated the action.

Ciro Gomes stated in an interview with CBN radio on Tuesday (June 21) that the Bolsonaro government “destroyed” Funai (National Indian Foundation), ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation) and the operational capacity of the Armed Forces. This, according to the pre-candidate, turned the territory into a “crime holding” what would it be “clearly protected by Brazilian authorities, including the Armed Forces”.

In a note, the Ministry of Defense stated that the statements are “frivolous” and “severely affect reputation and dignity” of the Armed Forces.

“It is not admissible, in a democratic State, for unfounded accusations of crime to be made without the necessary identification of the author by the accuser and without the proper presentation of evidence, even more when directed to perennial institutions of the Brazilian State.”, declared.

The crime news, according to the ministry, calls for an investigation against Ciro for allegedly committing the crime of “’ipublicly incite animosity between the Armed Forces, or between them against constitutional powers, civil institutions or society’ (Article 286, sole paragraph, of the Penal Code)”.

The crime of “’propagating facts, which you know are untrue, capable of offending the dignity or undermining the credit of the Armed Forces or the trust they deserve from the public’ (Article 219 of the Military Penal Code)”.

Here is the full text of the Ministry of Defense note released on June 23, 2022 at 6:08 pm:

“Official Note – Defense Minister and Armed Forces Commanders present news of crime against allegedly criminal statements

“The Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces vehemently repudiate the irresponsible statements made by Mr. Ciro Ferreira Gomes, who, in an interview with a nationwide radio station, aired on Tuesday (June 21), accused the Armed Forces of colluding with organized crime in the Amazon. Such frivolous accusations seriously affect the reputation and dignity of these respected Institutions of the Brazilian Nation, whose honor, values ​​and traditions are confused with the very identity of the Brazilian People.

“It is not admissible, in a democratic State, for unfounded accusations of crime to be made without the necessary identification of the author by the accuser and without the due presentation of evidence, even more when directed to perennial institutions of the Brazilian State.

“Because of this, the Minister of Defense and the Commanders of the Armed Forces presented, this Thursday (June 23), news of a crime to the Attorney General of the Republic against Mr. alleged commission of the crimes of ‘publicly inciting animosity between the Armed Forces, or against constitutional powers, civil institutions or society’ (article 286, sole paragraph, of the Penal Code); and ‘propagating facts, which you know are untrue, capable of offending the dignity or undermining the credit of the Armed Forces or the trust they deserve from the public’ (Article 219 of the Military Penal Code).

“Finally, the Armed Forces are very proud of acting in the defense and protection of the Amazon and of carrying out, on a regular basis, actions to combat environmental and cross-border crimes, developed in conjunction with other government agencies, as well as helping the Brazilian population in the difficult situations and in activities for their well-being and national development. Thanks to their conduct, the military has the highest confidence of Brazilians.

“Brasilia-DF, June 23, 2022.

“Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira

“Ministry of Defense

“Almir Garnier Santos – Fleet Admiral

“Navy Commander

“Army General Marco Antônio Freire Gomes

“Army Commander

“Lieutenant Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior

“Air Force Commander.”