Delegate points out ‘interference’ in the Milton Ribeiro case, and PF orders internal investigation to be opened | Policy

In the note, the PF does not clarify what the “possible interference” would be.

“Considering rumors of possible interference in the execution of Operation Acesso Pago and aiming to guarantee the autonomy and functional independence of the Federal Police Chief, as guaranteed by Law No. of interference, seeking the total clarification of the facts”, says the text of the note.

But, in an internal message to colleagues in the PF, delegate Bruno Callandrini said that there was a “superior decision” so that Ribeiro was not transferred to Brasília, according to a court order issued on Wednesday by a federal judge. TV Globo had access to the message (read the full text below), after the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” published the information.

Due to the “superior decision”, the delegate wrote, he no longer had “investigative and administrative autonomy to conduct the Police Investigation of this case with independence and institutional security”.

“I told this to the Chief of the CINQ [Coordenação de Inquérito nos Tribunais Superiores, da Polícia Federal] yesterday, after knowing that, by superior decision, Milton Ribeiro would not be moved to Brasília and I will maintain the position that the investigation was hindered by choosing not to transfer Milton to Brasília in absentia of the judicial decision”, wrote the delegate in the message.

According to the delegate, the former minister was granted “honors that do not exist in the law”.

“The main target, in São Paulo, was treated with honors that do not exist in the law, despite the operational commitment of the Santos team that carried out the capture of Milton Ribeiro, and was guided, by this underwriter, to escort the prisoner to the airport in São Paulo for a trip to Brasília,” he wrote.

Judge orders the release of former Bolsonaro minister Milton Ribeiro and four others arrested by the PF

This Thursday afternoon, Milton Ribeiro left the Federal Police jail in the capital of São Paulo in the afternoon. He was released around 3 pm, after judge Ney Bello, of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1), revoked the preventive detention ordered by federal judge Ricardo Borelli, of the 15th Federal Court of Brasília.

In the decision, Judge Borelli had determined the transfer of Milton Ribeiro to Brasília, where he would be heard in a custody hearing in the early afternoon. The Federal Police, however, argued that, at that moment, they were unable to “logistically” transport the former minister from São Paulo to the federal capital.

Ribeiro was arrested on Wednesday (22) by the Federal Police. He is investigated for passive corruption, malfeasance, administrative law and influence peddling for alleged involvement in a scheme to release funds from the Ministry of Education (MEC). The alleged scheme involved pastors who would have promised mayors the release of funds from the ministry upon payment of a bribe.

Read below the full message that the delegate responsible for investigations sent to colleagues:

Thank you all very much for your efforts in the execution of Operação Acesso Pago.

The investigation into corruption in the MEC was harmed yesterday due to the differentiated treatment granted by the PF to the investigated Milton Ribeiro.

I see the police operation as an investigation in essence and the golden moment in the production of information/evidence.

Milton’s transfer to the PF incarceration in SP * is a demonstration of interference in the conduct of the investigation, therefore, I affirm * I do not have investigative and administrative autonomy to conduct the Police Investigation of this case with independence and institutional security.

I told this to the Chief of CINQ yesterday, after knowing that, due to a superior decision, Milton Ribeiro would not be moved to Brasiliaand I will maintain the position that the investigation was hindered by choosing not to transfer Milton to Brasilia in default of the court decision.

Gyn’s teams, Brasilia, Belém and Santos, who carried out yesterday’s mission, worked stubbornly on the streets and in operational support, a herculean job to fulfill the warrants during Operation Acesso Pago, literally worked 24/7 and were fierce in capturing all targets . I make special reference to the GYN teams that, even after the arrest, still escorted the prisoners by land, to the SR/PF/DF, incontinenti.

However, the main target, in São Paulo, was treated with honors that do not exist in the law, despite the operational commitment of the Santos team that carried out the capture of Milton Ribeiro, and was guided, by this underwriter, to escort the prisoner to the airport in São Paulo for a trip to Brasilia,

How many prisoners from Santos, until yesterday, were taken to the SR/PF/SP prison?