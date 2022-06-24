Discount speakers on Amazon; check the details

Music is indispensable during parties and celebrations, but it’s no use worrying that the music is good, it’s important that the audio playback device also has good quality. A great choice for these moments are the speakers, which have affordable prices and are easy to handle.

If you are looking for the right device to pack your party, take advantage of the offers from amazon. This week the company is offering discounts on speakers on the site. Check out!

Bomber Sound Box

Portable box has good sound quality and bluetooth connections, auxiliary, microphone and musical instruments. In addition, the box has LEDs that light up according to the rhythm of the music, great for livening up parties and that family barbecue.

Bomber sound box Boogey Speaker 600 Portable Woofer 15 Pol Bluetooth with 18 Watts RMS – BOMBER

BRL 467

Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Sabala

The device offers high-quality sound, rich bass, deep and full, as well as maximum portability, as it is designed to liven up any environment. The box is capable of emitting 9 colors of lights while the music is playing, to create a lively party atmosphere.

Sabala sound box SABALA DR-205 Portable Bluetooth Speaker FM Radio with 360° High Fidelity Light …

BRL 369

Mondial Amplified Box

The device has powerful and high quality sound. The Mondial sound box has bluetooth, USB, SD, AUX connections, as well as inputs for microphone and musical instruments, such as keyboard, guitar and guitar. The device has digital tuning with FM radio and flashing colored lights, which can liven up any party.

Mondial sound box Multi Connect Thunder X Extreme Amplified Box, 160W, Bivolt, Mondial – MCO-10.

BRL 506

