Discover 3 powerful teas that help in the case of a sore throat

With the arrival of winter, cases of respiratory diseases, flu, colds increase and along with them the throat begins to bother, to get irritated. In many cases, it is possible treat throat at home, with the use of home remedies, such as herbal and fruit teas. These drinks help to de-inflamm the region and remove microorganisms that may be present in the throat.

Knowing this, we selected 3 Sore throat and sore throat teas. Check it out below.

1. Lemon tea with garlic and ginger

The drink has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help fight throat irritation. She still helps strengthen the immune system.

Ingredients:

3 cloves of garlic (peeled and cut in half);

½ cup of lemon juice;

1 centimeter of ginger root or, if you prefer, ½ of powdered ginger tea;

3 cups of water;

If you want, use honey to sweeten it.

Preparation mode:

First, boil the water with the garlic. After that, remove from the heat and add the lemon juice, ginger and honey. Strain and serve the tea.

It is worth noting that ginger should not be consumed by those who use anticoagulant drugs or who have stomach ulcers. The ingredient has anticoagulant properties that can increase bleeding or hemorrhage. Therefore, in these cases, it should not be used in the preparation of tea.

2. Pomegranate tea

Pomegranate tea is rich in substances with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action, which help fight a sore throat and relieve pain and discomfort.

Ingredients:

10 grams of pomegranate peel;

1 cup of water.

Preparation mode:

Place the pomegranate peels in a pan with the water. After it starts to boil, leave the mixture for another 5 minutes on the fire and turn off.

After this time, cover the pan and let the tea rest for another 5 minutes. Wait for the tea to cool and drink 2 to 3 times a day.

It is worth noting that pomegranate tea should not be consumed by children under 2 years of age, pregnant or breastfeeding women, people suffering from gastritis or stomach ulcers. Tea can cause stomach irritation.

3. Pineapple and honey tea

Pineapple is rich in vitamin C, a nutrient responsible for strengthening the immune system and fighting various diseases, such as viral ones, being a great option to treat an inflamed throat.

Ingredients:

2 slices of pineapple with skin;

½ liter of water;

Honey to taste.

Preparation mode:

Put the water in a pan along with the pineapple slices. Simmer for 5 minutes. After this time, remove the tea from the heat, cover the pan, let it cool and strain. Tea can be consumed several times a day while still warm.

To make the tea more viscous and help to lubricate the throat, the tip is to sweeten it with a little honey. Anyone who is allergic to honey, propolis or pollen should not use it in tea.

important message: consumption of the teas listed here does not replace consultation with a good professional. Therefore, we recommend that, in the face of any symptoms, you seek a doctor.