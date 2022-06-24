Discover the secret life of the mites that inhabit the skin of the face

You are never alone. And, no, this text has nothing to do with supernatural beings, but with microscopic mites that inhabit your skin.

We are talking about 0.3 mm-sized arachnids, transmitted from mother to baby during birth. They spend their entire lives in the hair follicles of the face and nipple, as they feed on the sebum naturally released by the pore cells.

For the first time, British scientists sequenced the genome of these arachnids, known as Demodex folliculorum. According to the study published in Molecular Biology and Evolutionlife inside the pores caused the mite to develop an arrangement of genes quite different from that seen for similar species.

Such DNA changes resulted in unusual traits and behaviors, which are now understood by researchers. These organisms, for example, live with a minimal protein repertoire – the smallest ever seen in any related species.

They also have nocturnal behaviors, as they have lost the gene that allows the mites to be woken up by daylight. As they also do not produce melatonin, a compound that makes invertebrates active at night, they use the remnants secreted by human skin at the end of the day. Thus, they are able to mate while clinging to our fur.

It is worth saying that mites do not have many potential partners. The lack of genetic diversity faced by animals, by the way, seems to be putting them on the path to extinction.

The new study clarified an age-old question: whether or not mites had anus. Many researchers thought that animals accumulated feces throughout their lives, releasing them after death, which would be the cause of skin inflammation. The idea is wrong, as it has now been confirmed that microorganisms do have anus.

Remember the presence of these invisible tenants the next time you scratch your eyes.