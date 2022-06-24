Doctors discover relationship between balance and longevity

posted on 06/22/2022 06:00



The premise of the study carried out in Brazil and with international repercussions is that reduced balance is associated with a worse health prognosis. When testing this thesis, Carioca Claudio Gil Araújo — an exercise and sports doctor and director of Research and Education at the Clinic of Exercise Medicine (Clinimex) — came to the conclusion that the inability to remain balanced on a single leg for 10 seconds for people between 51 and 75 years of age can increase the risk of death from any cause within seven years by up to four times. Araújo et al.’s research was published yesterday by the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

“We tested this premise and compared our result with the patients’ vital data,” the study’s lead author explained to the Courier. The intention was precisely to verify the association between static balance and risk of death. Since 1994, 10,000 people have been evaluated at Clinimex — a private clinic specializing in Exercise and Sports Medicine, based in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro.

Over these 28 years, experts have focused on a large sample, in an age group ranging from 6 to 102 years. Two-thirds of the sample consisted of men, with very varied clinical and physical conditions. “We evaluate from very sick people, in post-heart transplantation, to high-performance athletes. This makes our cohort (sample) quite unique”, stated Araújo.

The researchers focused on aerobic and non-aerobic fitness—muscle strength and power, flexibility, balance, and body composition. One of the instruments used in the assessments was a test developed by Araújo’s team in the 1990s, called the sitting-rising test. “We’ve published studies showing that poor sit-to-stand test scores were associated with higher mortality. Now, we’re starting to analyze it, component by component. Our most recent study evaluated static balance,” Araújo said. This component usually remains well preserved until between the ages of 50 and 60, when it begins to decline very quickly.

In the new study, subjects aged 51 to 75 were selected who had undergone a very extensive evaluation, supervised by four Clinimex physicians. The follow-up aimed to increase the quality control of the study. “We performed highly sophisticated statistical analyzes on this age group, with support from colleagues Setor Kunutsor (University of Bristol, UK), Jari Laukannen (University of Jyväskylä, Finland) and Jonathan Myers (Stanford University, USA). caveat that any association study does not involve cause and effect, it is worth noting that there is a strong link, although we cannot prove it, that the reduction in balance led to death”, said Araújo.

Since 2008, Clinimex scientists have applied the 10-second Unipedal Balance Test (see photo) to at least 4,000 individuals. Since then, they have found that among those people without neurological diseases or gait disorders who were unable to complete the test, the youngest was 38 years old, while the oldest who successfully completed it was a 91-year-old lady.

According to the main author, the concomitant presence of type 2 diabetes was one of the variables that made it difficult for individuals to balance on one foot for 10 seconds. “Diabetes is a disease that affects the neurological system. Both the Central Nervous System and the Peripheral Nervous System are affected by it. So, it may be that the individual is not yet clearly showing a picture of neurological damage, but this could mean that he can’t balance himself so easily anymore”, said Araújo.

The scientists found that the death rate was almost four times higher, at a median time of seven years of follow-up, among individuals who failed the test: 17.5%, compared with 4.6% who completed it. When doctors adjusted the survey for factors that could confound the result — obesity, high body mass index, coronary heart disease, high blood pressure or high cholesterol levels — they found the chance of dying among those who did not complete the test was 84 percent. larger.

During the 10-second Unipedal Balance Test, the scientists asked subjects to balance on one foot and place the other foot on the back of the other leg. They had to keep their arms in line, at their sides, looking straight ahead. Patients were instructed to remain in the position for 10 seconds for each foot. If the person managed to complete the time in that position with either foot, the scientists considered that the test had been completed or concluded.

Claudio Gil Araújo, exercise and sports physician, director of Research and Education at the Exercise Medicine Clinic (Clinimex)

Why are people who don’t balance on one foot more at risk of dying?



There are several explanations for this, and we are probably not sure about any of them. In my opinion, people who are not physically fit are associated with poorer health outcomes in general. This includes deaths from cardiovascular disease, cancer, etc. These people tend to exercise less and are likely to anticipate diseases, including neurological ones, which impairs balance. And an efficient balance, among other things, increases the risk of falling, which, in turn, is an extremely important factor in causing morbidity and mortality, especially in the groups between 70 and 80 years.

What is the potential of this test for health assessment purposes?

We think that this should be incorporated in the testing of people who undergo health exams from the age of 50. It’s super simple, doesn’t cost money, quick to apply and has easy-to-understand results. For example, the proportion of individuals under 70 should be higher among those who should be able to stand on one foot for more than 10 seconds. Those over 70, if they stay balanced on one foot, will be in profit. The age of 70 is a dividing age for the test response.