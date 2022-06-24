Dog crosses children in the crosswalk and becomes a celebrity. Video

What a beautiful thing Kupata! He is a smart and polite puppy who acts in a crosswalk and helps children to cross on their way to school. And woe to the car that advances the lane! Kupata barks at the vehicles as children from a daycare center arrive across the street.

After a video of him performing gained social media, the puppy became a celebrity. (watch below)

Locals say this is repeated: every day Kupata protects children. He is a four-year-old homeless puppy who lives in the town of Batumi, Georgia.

The video

The video of the children’s hero was made by the resident of a neighboring building.

It shows the dog jumping in front of the cars and barking to force them to stop, as the little students from a daycare center walk across the crosswalk along with the teacher.

Residents say that helping children cross the street is one of Kupata’s favorite activities.

“Traffic Guard”

The puppy, fed by area traders, is called a “traffic guard” on an Instagram page with nearly 35,000 followers.

Posts show other occasions when Kupata helped children cross safely.

prizes and gifts

The good services provided earned him an award from the Department of Tourism of the Adjara region, in the city of Batumi.

“A sign of gratitude to the dog for its protective work and exemplary behavior,” Meri Emiridze, spokeswoman for the tourist authorities, told Efe.

He also won a house with a star reminiscent of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Watch:

With information from Efe