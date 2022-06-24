Donatela is trapped by Flora and Dodi, and becomes accused of a crime she did not commit.

In the next chapters of “The Favorite”, novel by João Emanuel Carneiro that has been reprized by Globo in “Vale a Pena Ver de Novo”Donatela will be the victim of a frame made by Flora (Patrícia Pillar) and Dodi (Murilo Benício), who will do anything to get her accused of a crime she did not commit.

This part of the plot begins when Dodi starts to blackmail Salvatore (Walmor Chagas). The trickster manages to take pictures of the respected doctor using the services of male escorts. Dodi asks, in return, that the doctor change his statement about Marcelo’s (Flávio Tolezani) death, since Salvatore was the one who attended to him before he died. In the first moments, the veteran doctor falls for blackmail, but regrets it.

Salvatore is tricked by Dodi and goes to meet Donatela in an empty shed.. “I don’t even have the heart to look at you after the horrible thing I did,” he says. “The important thing is for you to fix her mistake”, replies Donatela, who hears the doctor’s assurance that she will change her statement again and free her from the accusation of her husband’s death. “Tomorrow I will retake my statement. I will do justice. You will be innocent. You can’t imagine how I’ll be with my soul washed”, he says.

surprise murder

Then, Donatela hands Salvatore an envelope with theotos who were with Dodi, but he hears someone’s footsteps approaching — Flora and her partner then reveal themselves. “Dodi and I are old mates. And let’s face it, you were too stupid to fall for his conversation”, mocks the blonde, who points a gun at her.

“Put that gun down… What are you going to do?”, Donatela asks, terrified. “I’m an assassin, remember?” says Flora, with a smile on her face. Suddenly, she takes aim at Salvatore and kills the doctor with three shots, leaving Donatela in a panic.. What she still doesn’t know is that Flora used a gun with her rival’s fingerprints to frame her for the murder.