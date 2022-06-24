Dorival Júnior doesn’t stay on the fence when ‘pinning’ Flamengo striker situation: “It’s the same thing”

O Flamengo again disappointed the fans and left behind in the confrontation against Atlético-MG, losing by 2 to 1 and needing a victory in Maracanã to stay alive in the Copa do Brasil. The team led by Dorival Júnior saw Hulk stand out, score and assist, but managed to take it out with Lázaro, who kept the Cariocas alive.

The youngster, who did well in that opportunity he received, alongside Everton Cebolinha, is one of those who can make up for the absence of Bruno Henrique, away after a serious knee injury, with a recovery time of up to 12 months. After the end of the 90 minutes, the flamengo coach was asked exactly about shirt 13, but he tried to lower his spirits:

“With Lázaro it’s the same thing (as Pedro), let’s be calm and patient. Little by little he will gain space, he will prepare himself and suddenly he will be a very important player, especially with the problem we had with Bruno, totally unexpected for a moment like this”said the coach, being criticized by some fans.

Another athlete constantly charged is Vitinho, treated as one of the possible substitutes for BH, but remains in the same situation as his partner, as he did not gear up as expected. Rubro-Negro returns to the field next Saturday (25), against América-MG, seeking to recover in the Brasileirão and distance itself from the Z-4.