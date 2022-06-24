“Dorival will start to insist..” Mauro Cezar ‘hands over’ 2 medallions on the bench and Gabigol will have a new partner in Flamengo

Even though he suffered two defeats in the three games he led the Flamengo, Dorival Júnior is slowly finding the best team in his hands. At least the coach shows the direction that he is trying to “get there”. He gave medals a chance, as well as Gávea’s jewels, such as João Gomes, and should test a new tactical formation in the next matches.

According to colleague Mauro Cezar Pereira, from Jovem Pan, Dorival will promote tests with Gabigol and Pedro in the starting lineup. Bruno Henrique’s injury, which will take him out of the fight until 2023, forces the coaching staff to have alternatives to boost the attack. Shirt 21 can finally have a sequence among the starting 11 for the 1st time in a long time.

“It’s information. Dorival will start to insist on Pedro and Gabigol. He needs it, he doesn’t have Bruno Henrique anymore. Pedro is underused for a number of reasons (…) I think this will help Gabigol, because he can’t play in the middle of the defenders. He needs to circulate, he needs to leave the area, move around and Pedro can be the reference”, evaluates Mauro Cesar.

The two have already had good performances together, as in the 1-0 victory over Goiás valid for the 7th round of the Brazilian Championship. The team was still commanded by the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, but the coach gave the duo a chance on the field. The tendency is for Dorival to follow the “tip” this Saturday (25) against América-MG, at Maracanã.

With that, one of the midfielders who played against Atlético-MG will have to leave the team. In this specific case, William Arão, one of the most criticized by the Nation. Another likely change is in the goal. Dorival wants to select Santos to give the player the rhythm of the game and remove Diego Alves, who has not had convincing games since the coach took charge of the team and removed Hugo Souza.