Draft 2022 – Meet the new NBA players

O Jumper Brazil provides full coverage of draft 2022 and, this Thursday (23), you meet the new NBA players. Furthermore, you, dear reader, can still follow the live about recruiting the best basketball in the world.

first round

1- Orlando Magic selects forward Paolo Banchero

2- Oklahoma City Thunder selects forward Chet Holmgren

3- The Houston Rockets select the forward Jabari Smith

4- The Sacramento Kings select the forward Keegan Murray

5- Detroit Pistons select guard Jaden Ivey

6- The Indiana Pacers: select the winger Benedict Mathurin

7- Portland Trail Blazers select guard Shaedon Sharpe

8- The New Orleans Pelicans the point guard Dyson Daniels

9- The San Antonio Spurs select the forward Jeremy Sochan

10- The Washington Wizards the point guard Johnny Davis

11- The New York Knicks select the winger Ousmane Dieng (swapped to Thunder)

12- Oklahoma City Thunder select winger Jalen Williams

13- The Charlotte Hornets select center Jalen Duren (swapped to Pistons)

14- Cleveland Cavaliers select guard Ochai Agabaji

15- The Charlotte Hornets select center Mark Williams

16- The Atlanta Hawks select the forward AJ Griffin

17- The Houston Rockets select the forward Tari Eason

18- Chicago Bulls select guard Dalen Terry

19- Minnesota Timberwolves select forward Jake LaRavia (swapped to the Grizzlies)

20- The San Antonio Spurs select the guard Malaki Branham

21- Denver Nuggets select guard Christian Braun

22- The Memphis Grizzlies Select Center Walker Kessler (traded to Timberwolves)

23- Philadelphia 76ers select point guard David Roddy (swapped to the Grizzlies)

24- The Milwaukee Bucks select the forward MarJon Beauchamp

25- The San Antonio Spurs the point guard Blake Wesley

26- The Houston Rockets select the forward Wendell Moore Jr. (traded to Timberwolves)

27- The Miami Heat select the forward Nikola Jovic

28- The Golden State Warriors select the winger Patrick Baldwin Jr.

29- The Memphis Grizzlies select point guard TyTy Washington (swapped to Rockets)

30- Denver Nuggets select winger Payton Watson

Read more

second round

31- Indiana Pacers select point guard Andrew Nembhard

32- Orlando Magic selects forward Caleb Houston

33- Toronto Raptors select center Christian Koloko

34- Oklahoma City Thunder select center Jaylin Williams

35- The Los Angeles Lakers select the guard Max Christie

36- Detroit Pistons select guard Gabriele Procida

37- Sacramento Kings select guard Jaden Hardy (swapped to Mavericks)

38- San Antonio Spurs select point guard Kennedy Chandler (swapped to the Grizzlies)

39- Cleveland Cavaliers select center Khalifa Diop

40- Minnesota Timberwolves select point guard Bryce McGowens (swapped to the Hornets)

41- The New Orleans Pelicans select the forward EJ Liddell

42- New York Knicks select point guard Trevor Keels

43- The Los Angeles Clippers select the forward Moussa Diabate

44- Atlanta Hawks select point guard Ryan Rollins (traded to Warriors)

45- Charlotte Hornets select winger Josh Minott (traded to Timberwolves)

46- Portland Trail Blazers select center Ishmael Kamagate (swapped to Nuggets)

47- The Memphis Grizzlies: Select the winger Vince Williams

48- Minnesota Timberwolves select winger Kendall Brown (swapped to Pacers)

49- Cleveland Cavaliers select forward Isaiah Mobley

50- Minnesota Timberwolves select point guard Matteo Spagnolo

51- The Golden State Warriors select the winger Tyrese Martin (traded to the Hawks)

52- The New Orleans Pelicans select center Karlo Maktovic

53- Boston Celtics select point guard JD Davison

54- The Washington Wizards Select Center Yannick Nzosa

55- The Golden State Warriors select the Brazilian winger Gui Santos (traded to the Bucks)

56- Cleveland Cavaliers select forward Luke Travers

57- Portland Trail Blazers selects forward Jabari Walker

58- The Indiana Pacers select Hugo Besson (traded to the Bucks)

Subscribe to the Jumper Brasil channel on Youtube

All NBA information is on the Jumper Brasil channel. Analysis, statistics and tips. Subscribe, give your like and turn on notifications so you don’t miss any of our content.

follow him Jumper Brazil on your social networks and discuss with us the best that happens in the NBA:

Instagram

twitter

Facebook

group on whatsapp

channel on telegram