Elon Musk’s daughter gets the right to remove her father’s surname in court; know the reason

Vivian, daughter of Elon Musk, won the US court to legally change her name and gender. Now, the girl, who identifies as a trans woman, is no longer using her father’s famous surname and is renamed Vivian Jenna Wilson. “Wilson” is the maiden name of her mother, Justine Wilson.

The decision was signed by an LA County Superior Court judge and released by TMZ on Thursday (23). The website also stated that the young woman’s new birth certificate will soon be issued by a California state registry office.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit was filed the day after she turned 18, on April 18. Also according to the publication, Wilson gave a reason to stop using Musk’s last name. “I no longer live or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.“, pointed.

Continue after Advertising

Neither her father nor Vivian has commented on the matter. Justine, however, showed support for her daughter’s decision. On Twitter, she said she was proud. “‘I had a strange childhood,’ my 18-year-old daughter told me. ‘I can’t believe I’m as normal as I am.’ I said, ‘I’m so proud of you’“, he wrote.

“I had a weird childhood,” my 18 year old said to me. “I can’t believe I’m as normal-seeming as I am.” I said, “I’m very proud of you.” “I’m proud of myself!” — Justine Musk (@justinemusk) June 20, 2022

The writer was married to the Tesla owner between 2000 and 2008. During that time, the two had five children. Musk still has two other children, fruits of his relationship with singer Grimes.