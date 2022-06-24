Embraer E-Jets customer asks it to convert ten of them to freighters

Graphic design of freighter E-Jets – Image: Embraer





After the official announcement, a few months ago, about its entry into the commercial jet cargo aircraft segment, the Brazilian manufacturer Embraer is already starting to reap good results from its investment in the sector.

Although not with original manufacturing freighter aircraft, but offering conversions of its renowned first-generation E-Jets to freighters, the company wins its second agreement for the project.

Embraer announced this Friday, June 24, that it has signed a firm order for up to 10 E-Jets passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversions, the “E-Jets Freighters”, with an undisclosed customer.

The aircraft for conversion will come from the customer’s current E-Jets fleet, with deliveries starting in 2024. This is Embraer’s first firm contract for P2F, being the second agreement for this type of operation. In May, Embraer and Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) announced an agreement in principle for up to 10 E190F/E195F conversion slots.

Conversion to freighter will be held at Embraer’s facilities in Brazil and includes front main deck cargo door; cargo handling system; floor reinforcement; Rigid Load Barrier (RCB) – 9G barrier with access door; cargo smoke detection system (class E main deck cargo compartment); changes to the air management system (cooling, pressurization, etc.); removal of the interior passenger configuration; and provisions for transporting hazardous materials.

Combining cargo in the underfloor holds with the capacity of the main deck, the maximum gross structural payload is 13,150 kg for the E190F and 14,300 kg for the E195F.

Considering typical e-commerce load density, the net weights and volumes are also impressive: the E190F can support a 10,700 kg (23,600 lb) payload while the E195F a 12,300 kg (27,100 lb) payload.

According to Embraer, Embraer’s E-Jets P2F conversions offer industry-leading performance and economy. E-Jets Freighters will have more than 50% volume capacity and three times the range of large cargo turboprops, and operating costs up to 30% lower than jets narrowbodies (narrow-bodied).

With more than 1,600 E-Jets delivered by Embraer globally, customers of the new P2F version benefit from a well-established and mature global service network, as well as a comprehensive portfolio of products ready to support their operations from day one.

