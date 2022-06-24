Emirates flies to Tel Aviv for the first time and highlights Brazil’s demand for the new destination

The arrival of the flight in Tel Aviv – Image: Emirates





Emirates landed this Thursday, June 23, in Tel Aviv, on the first service to Israel in its history, operated with its latest Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Reflecting the importance of this new air transport link, the high-profile delegation aboard the inaugural flight included a number of officials and executives from the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Emirates.

Flight EK-931 was greeted by Ben Gurion Airport with a water cannon salute, drawing an audience of travelers, aviation fans and guests from across the industry to witness the arrival of the airline’s first service. On landing, the VIP delegation was received by Ms. Merav Michaeli, Minister of Transport and Road Safety of Israel.

Following the welcoming ceremony, Emirates presented the interior of its Boeing 777 aircraft to government officials and guests. The aircraft features the world’s first fully enclosed First Class suites with virtual windows and room serviceoffering the ultimate in luxury and privacy, as well as many other details to ensure guest comfort in all cabin classes.

Emirates will operate its three-class Boeing 777-300ER on the Dubai-Tel Aviv route, offering eight private suites in First Class, 42 reclining seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class for daily service.

Israeli Minister of Transport and Road Safety MK Merav Michaeli said:

“The ties between Israel and the UAE are strategic economic ties and are critical to strengthening our position in the face of changing threats in the Middle East.

On my last visit to the UAE, I signed agreements that will facilitate trade and mobility between us, mobility as a tool to empower citizens and economies of both countries.

The step we are taking today is far beyond aviation, it is an important political step that blurs the physical boundaries between us and strengthens our mutual commitment.”

Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer at Emirates, said:

“We are excited to launch the Tel Aviv service, which contributes to our growing network. From the moment we announced plans to include Tel Aviv in our global booking systems, we have received strong demand from travelers – not just in Israel, but also from many of our destinations, including to and from the UAE.

Part of the high demand also came from Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, United States and Philippines. This reflects the strength of our product offering, the reach of our global network and the efficiency of our Dubai hub for worldwide connections. Our new service will provide opportunities for tourism, trade and business.

We look forward to welcoming our customers to experience Emirates products on the ground and in-flight, as well as enjoying a unique experience across all classes. We take this opportunity to thank our friends and partners for supporting the launch of the service.”





The strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel are evident in the increase in the number of companies that were created after the signing of the historic Abraham Accords. Currently, more than 500 Israeli companies operate in the UAE, and trade between the UAE and Israel is expected to reach $2 billion by the end of this year.

Emirates’ new service will help nurture more business and tourism connections. By providing vital connectivity with its extensive global network, the new Dubai-Tel Aviv route will support the two countries in advancing their economic cooperation in various fields, including technology, healthcare, education, investment, among others.

An enabler for trade, Emirates SkyCargo will offer an average capacity of 20 tonnes on each flight, transporting major Israeli exports such as fruits and vegetables, pharmaceuticals, industrial machinery and electronics, metals and other high-value goods to the UAE. United States and other international markets. The airline must also transport raw materials and manufacturing components, semiconductors and e-commerce orders to Israel.

More than 300,000 Israelis have visited the UAE in the past two years despite restrictions from the pandemic, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and that number is expected to increase as travel restrictions ease further.

Emirates flights to Tel Aviv operate as EK931 and EK932. The daily flight departs at 3:50 pm, arriving at Ben Gurion Airport at 6:00 pm local time. The return flight departs Tel Aviv at 19:55, arriving in Dubai at 23:59 local time.

