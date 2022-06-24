Estonia fears a possible invasion. Will the third war start in the Baltics? Call 910024185 and enter Counter-Current – ​​Observer

Abhishek Pratap 24 hours ago News Comments Off on Estonia fears a possible invasion. Will the third war start in the Baltics? Call 910024185 and enter Counter-Current – ​​Observer 3 Views

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.

Tension with the Baltic States has been a constant since the beginning of the conflict, but now it has risen to a new level, with threats from the Kremlin to Lithuania over the application of sanctions and the blockade of convoys carrying goods to that enclave.

This Friday, in Counter-Current, in addition to talking about yesterday’s European summit that approved Ukraine’s application for membership, we are going to discuss whether the risk of a third war is now even greater.

Estonian Prime Minister Fears Possible Russian Invasion Will ‘Completely Destroy’ Baltic States

Between 10:10 and 12:00 you can give your opinion and speak live with José Manuel Fernandes and Helena Matos. Just subscribe by calling 910024185. You can also send recorded voice messages, with less than 2 minutes, by Whatsapp to 910024185. If you prefer, you can make a written comment on this article, which will be read on air. And you can also send an e-mail with your opinion to [email protected]

PUB • CONTINUE READING BELOW

You can listen to the program live by clicking here. You can also listen to Rádio Observador in fm, on 93.7 or 98.7 in Greater Lisbon; at 98.4 in Greater Porto and Minho; and at 88.1 in the district of Aveiro. The program will be available as a podcast here.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Monkeypox: New York Vaccinates Gay and Bisexual Men

The Health Department of New York became on Thursday, the 23rd, eligible for the vaccine …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved