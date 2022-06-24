Estonia fears a possible invasion. Will the third war start in the Baltics? Call 910024185 and enter Counter-Current – ​​Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



Tension with the Baltic States has been a constant since the beginning of the conflict, but now it has risen to a new level, with threats from the Kremlin to Lithuania over the application of sanctions and the blockade of convoys carrying goods to that enclave.

This Friday, in Counter-Current, in addition to talking about yesterday’s European summit that approved Ukraine’s application for membership, we are going to discuss whether the risk of a third war is now even greater.

Estonian Prime Minister Fears Possible Russian Invasion Will ‘Completely Destroy’ Baltic States

