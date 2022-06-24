European Union accepts Ukraine and Moldova candidates to the bloc – News

The countries of European Union agreed on Thursday (23) to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidate countries for accession to the bloc, although they kept a group of candidates from the Western Balkans in the waiting room.

The announcement of the agreement on Ukraine and Moldova was made by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, who celebrated “a historic day”. The decision, adopted on the first day of the European summit in Brussels, comes four months after the start of the Russian offensive against Ukraine.

“Our future is together,” Michel said on Twitter.

The full process of joining the European Union, which currently has 27 member countries, may, however, take years to complete.





“This is a unique and historic moment in the relations between Ukraine and the European Union,” tweeted Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky. He also said that “Ukraine’s future lies within the bloc”.

As for Georgia, another former Soviet republic that aspires to join the European Union, the bloc has defined that the country must advance its reforms to achieve candidate status. Georgian President Salomé Zurabishvili responded that the country was “willing to work with determination” to achieve this goal.





“Very strong signal”

Ukraine initially wanted the European Union to accept its immediate accession to neutralize the Russian military offensive on its territory, but the Europeans said there was a slow procedure that must be applied.

However, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the gesture of granting Ukraine this status was a “very strong signal” from the bloc to Russia.

“We owe it to the Ukrainians, who fight to defend our values, their sovereignty and their territorial integrity, and we also owe it to Moldova, if we take into account the political situation of destabilization” that that country is going through, he declared.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stressed that it was “an excellent day for Europe”. Shortly after the decision was adopted, Zelensky attended the European leaders’ summit via video conference to express his gratitude for the gesture.

Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia are three countries that were part of the former Soviet Union or its area of ​​influence. Recently, they have distanced themselves from Moscow, although they have territories under the control of pro-Russian forces.





Indignation

Enthusiasm over granting Ukraine and Moldova status and the “European perspective” on Georgia contrasted on Thursday with outrage from Western Balkan countries that have been patiently waiting for years to be added to the bloc.

North Macedonia has been a formal candidate for accession since 2005; Montenegro, since 2010; Serbia, since 2012; and Albania since 2014.

These four countries held a summit with European leaders on Thursday morning, and at the end of that meeting, the parties canceled a previously scheduled joint press conference.





“Welcome Ukraine. It’s good that the status [de país candidato] be recognized for Ukraine. But I hope the Ukrainians are under no illusions,” Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said, not hiding his irritation.

Rama and his colleagues from North Macedonia and Serbia ended up hurriedly holding an impromptu press conference without the presence of European leaders.

These candidacies collide with Bulgaria’s veto, which maintains political tension with North Macedonia. In Rama’s opinion, the Bulgarian position is “a disgrace”. He lamented that the rest of the European Union countries “remain sitting there helplessly”.



