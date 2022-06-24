Ex-Flamengo, Mauricio Isla is presented at Universidad Católica: “Happy to return home” | international football

At the age of 34, Chilean right-back Mauricio Isla, ex-Flamengo, was presented this Thursday as a new addition to Universidad Católica, one of Chile’s top teams and current national champion.

1 of 1 Mauricio Isla, ex-Flamengo, is presented at Universidad Católica — Photo: Twitter/Universidad Católica Mauricio Isla, ex-Flamengo, is presented at the Universidad Católica — Photo: Twitter/Universidad Católica

Although he was trained in the club’s youth divisions, curiously Isla never played professionally for the Cruzados. At the age of 19, he transferred to Italy’s Udinese before playing for Católica’s first team.

– I am very happy to return home after so many years – said the player in his official presentation.

One of the main names of the Chilean team that won the Copa América twice in 2015 and 2016, Isla played for 13 years in Europe, with stints at Juventus, Olympique de Marseille and Fenerbahçe, among other clubs.

In 2020, he left the Turkish club to play for Flamengo, the first South American team to defend as a professional. By coincidence, this year he faced Universidad Católica in the first phase of the Libertadores, and scored, against one of the Chilean team’s goals in the 3-2 defeat in Santiago, on April 28, for the third round of Group H. , he mentioned the affection of the fans when he played in the country.

– I got emotional, because I didn’t think I would get so much affection from the fans. It was exciting to return to the stadium and to the club that formed me, it was important for me – he said.