Exam/Idea: Lula leads the poll with 45%; Bolsonaro has 36% – Politics

The poll’s margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points (photo: Slvio vália and Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)

Published this Thursday (23/6), the Instituto Idea electoral poll carried out at the request of Exame magazine shows former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) with 45% of the voting intentions for the Republic’s presidency. In search of reelection, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears with 36%. Following are Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 7%, and Simone Tebet (MDB), with 3%.

The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, and the confidence level is 95%. Since May, when the institute’s previous poll was conducted, the two candidates have each grown by four percentage points.

The spontaneous poll shows Lula and Bolsonaro, respectively, with 35% and 30% of voting intentions, when the voter is asked who he would vote for, without presenting names. Ciro was remembered by 4% of the electorate; Tebet and federal deputy Andr Janones, from Avante, for 1% each.

The other candidates scored less than 1%. Already 28% said they would vote blank, null or are undecided.

Stimulated poll for president: 1st round

Lula (PT) – 45%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 36%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 7%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 3%

Andr Janones (Forward) – 1%

Felipe d’Avila (New) – 0.5%

Pablo Maral (Pros) – 0.5%

Vera Lcia (PSTU) – 0.3%

Sofia Manzano (PCB) – 0.1%

Leonardo Pricles (UP) – 0.1%

Luciano Bivar (Unio Brasil) – 0.1%

None/blank/null – 3%

Don’t know – 4%

Spontaneous search for president: 1st round

Lula (PT) – 35%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 30%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 4%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 1%

Andr Janones (Forward) – 1%

Sergio Moro (Unio) – 0.4%

Eduardo Leite (PSDB) – 0.3%

Joo Doria (PSDB) – 0.2%

Luiz Felipe d’Avila (New) – 0.1%

Vera Lcia (PSTU) – 0.1%

Others – 0.3%

None/blank/null – 9%

Don’t know – 19%

Second round: Lula vs Bolsonaro

Lula (PT) – 48%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 41%

White/null – 7%

Don’t know – 3%

Second round: Lula vs Tebet

Lula (PT) – 47%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 20%

White/null – 28%

Don’t know – 5%

Second round: Lula vs Ciro

Lula (PT) – 45%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 33%

White/null – 19%

Don’t know – 3%

Second round: Bolsonaro vs Tebet

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 44%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 23%

White/null – 29%

Don’t know – 4%

Second round: Bolsonaro vs Ciro

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 43%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 37%

White/null – 14%

Don’t know – 6%

rejection

Candidates with the highest rejection rate are Lula and Bolsonaro:

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 44%

Lula (PT) – 42%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 18%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 12%

Sofia Manzano (PCB) – 10%

Leonardo Pricles (UP) – 10%

Vera Lcia (PSTU) – 10%

Luiz Felipe d’Avila (New) – 9%

José Maria Eymael (DC) – 8%

Andr Janones (Forward) – 7%

Pablo Maral (Pros) – 6%

Luciano Bivar (Unio Brazil) – 6%

Reject none – 4%

Don’t know – 6%

Research methodology

To carry out the survey, Instituto Ideia interviewed 1,500 voters by telephone (landlines and cell phones) between the 17th and 22nd of June. The survey was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) with protocol BR-02845-2022.