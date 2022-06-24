Expert who nailed Bitcoin’s drop to $18,000 indicates ‘right time’ to buy and win 500%

At the beginning of the second half of June, Bitcoin plummeted from US$ 30,000 to US$ 22,000, largely influenced by by a series of negative events that have hit several players and platforms related to cryptocurrency rental and lending.

However, in the wake of these events, the market went through new liquidations in the last few days and the price of the main cryptocurrency on the market reached below US$ 18 thousand dollars and, although at the beginning of the week it went back to $20k, shortly after, BTC dropped again to $19k.

“In addition to the negative news involving several players in the industry, it is speculated that some investment vehicles have had significant redemptions in the last week, something that would have brought an additional seller flow to the market”, evaluates Guilherme Rebane, Head of Latam at OSL, platform of digital assets.

According to Rebane, there are still risks associated with some niche players in the industry, something that may continue to bring a negative tone to the market, but the fundamentals remain solid, “This is not a crisis of confidence in the asset class,” he says.

In the same vein as Rabane, analyst Tasso Lago, private cryptocurrency fund manager and founder of Financial Move, points out that the fundamentals of Bitcoin’s long term are solid and that the current moment can be a good opportunity for traders and holders.

Lago was right last week when he indicated the purchase of Bitcoin at $ 18,000 when the crypto asset was still trading above $20K.

“With that, I adjusted my buying perspective at $20,000 to seek to buy there in the $18,000 zone. In this region we have the weekly MA 200 average in the $22,000 region, which is an excellent support for the week”, he highlighted last week.

Right time to buy and earn 500%

Now the analyst highlights that after Bitcoin lost the EMA+Ma200 on the weekly chart, there is a very uncertain scenario in the short term.

“On the H4 we are at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, which is a support zone for the movement. We are looking towards the bottom, which is at $18,000. which is natural after the fall”, he pointed out.

Thus, according to him, the current movement is a great opportunity for both holders and traders.

“We prefer short operations and assembly of HOLDs at this time, with a long-term view. Today, any investment in HOLD can generate a 500%+ return on your capital in the next upswing cycle. The ideal is to mix holds and trades, trades making your cash profitable to increase their long-term returns. Patience is needed even for a more euphoric market”, he concluded.

4 cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on

Lucas Schoch, CEO and founder of Bitfy, highlighted 4 altcoins that managed to ignore Bitcoin’s decline and print up to 47% appreciation while BTC bulls struggle to keep the crypto asset above $20,000.

Opening the expert list is WAVES with a 47% appreciation in the last seven days. According to him, cryptocurrency is intrinsically involved in the war between Ukraine and Russia, always maintaining a steady rise and fall in its value since the beginning of the conflict.

In second place, he points to Uniswap, which gained popularity on its launch date in November 2018, thanks to the DeFi phenomenon and the associated increase in the trading of its tokens.

“Uniswap, enables its Ethereum-based swap, and allows its users to provide liquidity to obtain passive income or in the exchange between various assets, and this week it is appreciating the equivalent of 39%”, he points out.

The analyst is also eyeing Elrond, a cryptocurrency that had its mainnet launched recently, in July 2020, and is among the main assets of the DeFi market.

Its platform was created with the aim of being a solution to the scalability problems of other blockchains, offering more speed in transactions through sharding, a kind of database fragmentation to allow the processing of multiple parallel transactions at the same time.

The network has the native EGLD token, which is used to pay network fees, staking and rewards to its block validators, and the project describes itself as an internet technology ecosystem, bringing together fintech, DeFi and IOT.

“Its developers allegedly claim that its smart contract platform is capable of carrying out 15,000 transactions per second, and in these last seven days the asset has appreciated by 34%”, he highlights.

Closing out Schoch’s list is the Shiba Inu memecoin that was created anonymously in August 2020 under the pseudonym “Ryoshi”. Memecoin quickly gained value as an investor community was drawn in by the charm of crypto combined with headlines and tweets from cryptocurrency market personalities.

“This last week the currency has been rising 28%, many analysts have the perspective that the big rise has already happened, but you never know where volatility can take this asset”, he concludes.

