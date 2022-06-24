Ezra Miller keeps family sheltered in unsafe conditions, says website

‎In the face of uncertainty surrounding The Flash, due to the publicly erratic behavior of ‎‎Ezra Miller‎‎, a new bombastic report from ‎‎Ezra Miller‎‎ rolling stone (via IndieWire) alleges that the actor is currently sheltering a 25-year-old mother and her three young children, ages one to five, in his Vermont home.

The property reportedly functions as an unlicensed cannabis farm and is littered with firearms.

Different sources consulted by the website expressed concern about the safety of children, citing incidents of frequent drug use and insufficient safety around weapons.‎

‎The family is said to have lived with Miller since April after his mother met the actor in Hawaii in March. She claims Miller helped her escape an abusive relationship, anonymously saying the property has been a “healing paradise”.‎

Other sources see it differently. Children are reportedly exposed to large amounts of smoke in poorly ventilated environments, and there are eight guns of various calibers scattered around the living room.

One source told a particularly disturbing story about the one-year-old finding loose ammunition and putting it in his mouth.‎

‎The children’s father, who lives in Hawaii, spoke to the reporter anonymously and expressed fear for his children’s safety.‎

‎”I’m going through hell and back. I have a bad feeling in my stomach… I want to go get my kids because they mean the world to me.”

declared.

‎The mother said that Miller “may have firearms for self-defense purposes and are stored in a part of the house that children never enter… My children are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nourishment that Ezra has been providing.”‎

‎Rolling Stone reviewed text messages between the father and a Vermont social worker, who said they visited the home on May 16 and that the children “looked good”but that there was “more work to do”.‎

Recently, a report by Deadline pointed out that, whatever happens from now on, Miller is not part of the plans of the DC Universe. His continuity in the role of Barry Allen is highly unlikely.

The Flash has direction of Andy Muschietti (IT: The Thing), while Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, Bumblebee) handles the script.

The film’s premiere is scheduled for June 23, 2023.

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/Flash, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Kiersey Clemons like Iris West, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Maribel Verdu like Nora West, Ron Livingston as Henry West and Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman are in the main cast.