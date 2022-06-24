Ezra Miller would be sheltering family on farm with guns and ammo

The name of Ezra Miller has emerged at the center of a new controversy. According to Rolling Stone, the actor would be sheltering a family – consisting of a 25-year-old woman and her three children – on a farm in Vermont, in the United States.

Also according to the American magazine, the father of the children, who are between one and five years old, and two other sources say that the environment is not safe, claiming that the house where they are would have weapons and ammunition scattered around. One of the sources even reported that the one-year-old had put ammunition in his mouth.

In addition to the guns, the sources also claimed that the farm has a cannabis sativa plantation and that the actor makes indiscriminate use of marijuana near the children.

The woman told Rolling Stone that Miller helped her escape a “violent and abusive ex”. The father, on the other hand, says he has not been able to see or speak to his children since their departure, which took place in April. Both were not identified by the report.

The actor met the woman during a visit to Hawaii — where he was arrested after causing a ruckus at a bar.

Recently, Ezra Miller was accused of harassing a 12-year-old and assaulting different people. He was arrested twice in April this year, which has not pleased Warner, which is planning to replace the actor after the release of the first film of the DC character, which is scheduled to take place in 2023.