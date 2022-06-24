Fake doctor is arrested performing care at a hospital in Maranhãozinho



The prisoner acted using the data and number of the Regional Council of Medicine of another professional. (Photo: Reproduction)



MARANHÃOZINHO – A 26-year-old man was arrested, in the act, this Thursday (23), suspected of the crime of illegal practice of medicine and ideological falsehood. The arrest was carried out by investigators from the Civil Police Station of Governador Nunes Freire at the time the investigated was treating patients at the Municipal Hospital of Maranhãozinho.

The arrest resulted from an investigation, after information about some misdiagnosis situations presented by the false doctor, who worked in the municipal hospitals of Maranhãozinho and Maracaçumé, a fact that aroused the suspicion of some patients.

It was also found by the police that the false doctor was trained abroad, without revalidation of the diploma, and acted using the data and number of the Regional Council of Medicine of another professional, registered in the State of Pará.

The prisoner was sent to the Prison Unit of Governador Nunes Freire, where he will await further judicial deliberation.

