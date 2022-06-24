Fast Shop confirms attempted break-in, but denies closed stores and leak

Update 06/23/2022 16:55: Hours after the posts on social media, during the night of this Wednesday (22), Fast Shop spoke out to deny the closing of stores and the suspension of e-commerce orders due to a cybercriminal attack. In a statement, the company said it had identified an attempt at unauthorized access to its systems that led to outages on the website and app, without prejudice to physical units and customer data.

The press release states that the stores are operating regularly across the country, while at the time of this writing, e-commerce and the Fast Shop app are also live. The company also states that its entire information base is under strict security processes, with no evidence of compromising user information, while the temporary unavailability was the result of the activation of protection protocols.

Check out the full statement:

Fast Shop informs that it has identified an attempt of unauthorized access to the company’s systems. As a form of prevention, the company activated the security protocols, and for this reason, the website and the app were temporarily unavailable, but they are already restored and working normally. We emphasize that all stores remain open and operating regularly throughout the country. We emphasize that the entire information base of the company is under strict security processes and there was no evidence of damage to our customers’ data.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, messages published this Wednesday referring to the closing of stores, as well as posts in English that would have been made by the criminals responsible for the attempted attack, were deleted. The company did not speak more about the matter or commented on the invasion of its profile on the social network.

Original note on the Fast Shop case:

The Fast Shop chain would have been the victim of a cybercriminal attack on Wednesday night (22). The blow would have hit internal infrastructure and technology systems, as well as the company’s user data and corporate information; even sales platforms would have been impacted, with the company announcing the closure of stores and the suspension of e-commerce orders until early next week.

All information about the case is being shared by Twitter, through which the network initially announced the stoppage of activities. About an hour after the official publication, the company’s account on the social network also appeared compromised, with those responsible for the alleged attack giving some more details about what was compromised and even releasing a Telegram link where negotiations on the case could be. happen.

Post on Twitter by Fast Shop announces closing of stores and suspension of orders in e-commerce; information about the alleged attack came later, supposedly at the hands of the attackers themselves (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

According to the publication, the coup would have happened three days before publication – that is, on Sunday (19) –, affecting both Fast Shop’s IT systems and cloudcomputing infrastructures. Information on Amazon Web Services, Azure and IBM platforms would have been accessed, among others, resulting in source code, user data and corporate information being obtained.

While the company does not publicly confirm the attack, a publication made by the alleged perpetrators on the store’s own Twitter gives details and talks about negotiation (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

Until this Thursday morning (23), at the time this report is written, the Fast Shop website was still live and without disfigurements, but it had difficulties in showing prominent banners and other elements. On mobile, the iOS store app does not display products and internal screens, while it appears to load normally on Android. On the other hand, the network’s pages on other social networks, such as Instagram and Facebook, do not display messages on behalf of those responsible for the alleged attack, nor do they officially speak about it.