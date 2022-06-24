Fátima Bernardes celebrates 10 years of ‘Encontro’ and makes an emotional farewell speech | TV & Famous

Today, June 24, 2022, Fátima Bernardes celebrates 10 years ahead of the Meeting. There were 2566 programs that generated many conversations, showed unforgettable stories, brought you joy and fun. The presenter celebrated the first decade of the attraction alongside special guests and spoke about her departure. She says goodbye at the end of this month to take on a new challenge on TV Globo, the presentation of The Voice Brasil.

“When I left Jornal Nacional to build the Meeting, I believed in our partnership to move forward. And, at the end of this month, I will do the same again. I will say a ‘see you soon’, always believing in the strong connection we have created in so many years of our coexistence.”

Lilia Cabral: surprise guest

Lilia Cabral arrived by surprise to celebrate with the presenter. The actress was on the program 10 times and said she was honored to be present at the 10-year meeting. She spoke about the importance of professional growth that Fátima is choosing right now.

“Imagine if you were going to stop kissing goodbye, which is not a goodbye, right? Ending a cycle is so important. And, at the same time, when we finish we are packing for other things. It’s so necessary to see our growth “, Lilia declared.

Jota Quest to pack the 10 years

The band was responsible for animating the 10th birthday party and recalled their participation in the program.

Poetry with Bráulio Bessa

The poet returned to the Meeting to remember his trajectory and, of course, to declaim a string in honor of the program.

