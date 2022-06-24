Fátima Bernardes celebrates 10 years of the Meeting and takes the opportunity to move with farewell: “See you soon”

This Friday morning (24) was full of emotion during the ‘Date’. The global attraction celebrates its 10 years on the air as it bids farewell to the presenter Fátima Bernardeswho had been in charge of the show since its debut.

With changes to the schedule of the TV Globothe journalist will command the new season of The Voice Brazil. In an exciting program, Fátima gave a speech in gratitude for the period on air: “2566 Encounters. Yes, you on the other side of the screen and I are completing 10 years together at this time, in this space. How many stories I will never forget. You certainly also have your unforgettable moments. And that’s why we made this show together.”.

The speeches were aired along with a special video, where words like “encounter”, “inclusion” and “art” were written on your body. She continued: “When I left Jornal Nacional to build the Meeting, I believed in our partnership to move forward. And at the end of this month, I will do the same again. I’ll say a ‘see you soon’ always believing in the strong connection we create in our coexistence”.

The program had special appearances, such as the actress Lilian Cabralwho commented on his trajectory of participation in the Encontro and the poet Bráulio Bessa, who marked the attraction with his poems. The music was up to the band Jota Questwho also recalled his participation.