Fátima Bernardes celebrates enriching decade in farewell

About to complete ten years in charge of “Encontro”, Fátima Bernardes spoke about her departure from the program and referred to the period as an “enriching decade” in her life.

“I am very proud to say that I have changed a lot in 10 years of Encontro, and that is very good, change is very good. To feel that today we are better than 10 years ago”, said the presenter in today’s edition of the morning program of TV Globo.

Today I have a much sharper and more interested look than I ever had. I learned a lot from the people I interviewed. […] For me, this decade of living with the program was extremely enriching.

Fátima also reflected on the changes in the program itself over the years, opening space for discussion of issues such as, in her words, “racism, LGBTphobia, femicide, space for women, representation and respect.”

“In 2012 I started the program dreaming that it would become important, that people would want to see it. But the trajectory of ‘Encontro’ – and the entire team with me – exceeded my expectations. In addition to having the chance to interview artists incredible music, theater, cinema, television, I saw that this program became a space for reflection and discussion of important issues for our country”, he considered.

Fátima Bernardes leaves the command of “Encontro” in July to present the new season of “The Voice Brasil”. She will pass the baton on the attraction’s stage when she welcomes the new presenters, Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares — it was announced that they will be on the morning show during the first day of next month.