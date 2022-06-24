Federal revenue breaks record and reaches R$ 165.3 billion in May

posted on 06/23/2022 14:58



(credit: Marcello Casal JrAgência Brasil)

The collection of federal taxes and contributions totaled R$ 165.333 billion in May, according to the Federal Revenue. The amount represents a real increase of 4.13% in relation to the same month of the previous year, already discounting the inflation for the period. The result is the best for the month of May in the entire historical series, which began in 1995. The data were released this Thursday (23/6) by the Tax Authorities.

The collection has been breaking records since 2021. According to the government, this increase is structural, despite the concern with which some analysts see this scenario. With the performance of the last month, the collection in the year reached the mark of R$ 908.551 billion, a growth of 9.75%, also the best performance for the period.





The scenario has supported measures to reduce some taxes, such as the rounds of cuts in the rate of the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) and the Import Tax (II). On another front, to try to stop the advance of fuel prices, the government zeroed PIS and Cofins for diesel and cooking gas by the end of the year and intends to extend the action to gasoline, ethanol and natural gas.

The exemptions, which is how much the government failed to collect, resulted in a tax waiver of R$ 39.630 billion in the first five months of this year, a value higher than in the same period last year, when it was R$ 31.753 billion. In May alone, exemptions totaled R$ 10.138 billion, also above the amount recorded in the same month last year (R$ 7.271 billion).