Felipe Neto says that enmity with Zé Felipe is over; understand

Yesterday, Felipe Neto, 34, told fans that his feud with Zé Felipe, 24, is over. According to the youtuber, the two fought over false news and now, the country singer and son of Leonardo apologized.

In Instagram stories, the youtuber recalled the story. “A lot of people remember a silly thing that would have happened between me and Zé Felipe, when Zé Felipe believed in a fake news that I would have said that the sertanejos didn’t help anyone in the pandemic and everything else”, he said.

Irritated by the news, the singer cursed Felipe Neto. “That was a lie spread around. And he believed it. He made a story telling me to take the **, anyway. And we never managed to solve it, because he kept believing”, he continued.

However, after making a recent tweet, the celebrities have sorted themselves out. Felipe Neto joked on Twitter that the singers who didn’t like him were called Zé Felipe and Zé Neto, which would form his name if it weren’t for “Zé”.

With that, the youtuber reported that he received a response from Leonardo’s son. “And, as incredible as it may seem, Zé Felipe sent me a direct [uma mensagem privada]. He said he likes me, that was his way and apologized. So, I thought it was nice to communicate that I accept the apology and let’s go, let’s move on”, concluded Felipe Neto.

understand the bullshit

In November of last year, Zé Felipe said, during his participation in the program “Eliana”, on SBT, that he thinks Felipe Neto is a person “too sick”.

“My opinion is that he is too nauseous, he doesn’t accept it”, he said in the “Rede da Fama” painting.

In his Instagram stories, the youtuber countered the singer and said he did not understand why the countryman “insists” on talking about him.

“Hey, Zé Felipe, my partner, I can’t understand why you insist on talking about me. If you think I’m nauseous, take a dramin, the nausea goes away quickly”, he said.

Second, Felipe Neto said that Zé Felipe doesn’t like him for a lie he believed, involving a closed live in which the Youtuber talked about entertainment in Brazil having distanced himself from politics.

“At one point, I asked about the silence of the sertanejos in relation to this genocidal government. Just about that. What did they do? They cut this excerpt from the live and made up that I said that the sertanejos did nothing in the pandemic to help others. Lie !”

“He believed and recorded stories, cursing, sending me to undesirable places. I didn’t even answer, because it’s so many lies about me”, said Felipe Neto, remembering that the sertanejos collected tons of food and raised funds in the pandemic.