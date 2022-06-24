Felipe Prior breaks the silence, extends his hand and offers help to Luva de Pedreiro: “It’s not to show up”

The ex-brother, on his Instagram, made himself available to help with the project of his new house.

the case of Iran Ferreiraknown as Mason’s Glove, has been talking about the web. the columnist Leo Diasdaily, brings updates about the boy’s breakup with his former manager, Allan Jesus. After discovering that the content creator had only BRL 7,500 in the bank account, other “rotten” were revealed by the columnist of the ‘Metropolis’.

The agent has been criticized on the networks, mainly for saying “no” in an agreement with the Nike. Second leothe businessman tried to buy real estate in cash for BRL 11 millionin addition to getting half the cache of Glove at the ‘Cauldron with Huck’. As if that weren’t enough, Iran still in the same house, located in Quijingueat Bahia322 kilometers from savior.

Desperate, Iran tried to contact a sports star (name not revealed), who promised to help. Other celebrities also showed support, such as Felipe Prior. In your Instagramthe ex-brother made himself available to help with the design of his new home: “Hey Luva, I’m an architect. How sweet, right? If you want, I can design your house”said.

“I commit to designing your home. For free, bro. It’s ‘us’! You can leave it, if you want I can do the project. I’m an architect, I’m committed to doing it. Fine? We exchange ideas in direct, just say ‘I want to have the house made by the Prior’. I do, it’s not to show up and you’re on. just talk. The project I do, okay? It can leave!”completed Priorwhich received praise in the twitter.