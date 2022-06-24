Fiat Scudo 2023 enters pre-sale with starting price of R$ 187,490

Fiat Scudo 2023 arrives in the Brazilian market in Van and Multi versions. In the electric version, the model will be offered only in the van version.

Fiat starts today (23/6) the pre-sale of the Scudo 2023, which will be offered in two versions with a diesel engine and one with an electric propulsion. The Van and Multi options with heat engines are imported from Uruguay and the electric Van will be imported from Europe. The sale with the car in stores will start on August 1st.

Fiat Scudo 2023 prices

Check the suggested values ​​of the three versions of the new Fiat model:

Scudo Van – BRL 187,490

Multi Scudo – BRL 192,490

e-Scudo Van – BRL 320,990

The Fiat Scudo is the result of the synergy between Stellantis’ brands. In practice, the van is a cousin of the Citroën Jumpy and Peugeot Expert, receiving only the characterization of the Italian brand.

The only change in the look of the Fiat Scudo 2023 in relation to the French is in the front. The Italian received the Jumpy’s headlights and the Expert’s hood. The lower part of the bumper is common to the cousins. What changes is the exclusive grille, with the Fiat logo highlighted in the center. At the rear, the change is only for the Fiat name on the right door and the Scudo name on the left. Otherwise, he is identical to his brothers.

According to Stellantis executives, unpainted parts, such as bumpers, door handles and mirrors, serve to reduce the cost of possible repairs, as unpainted parts are more affordable.

Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos – Fiat Scudo 2023 Multi can be customized to carry passengers

Inside, the panel and door linings are 100% the same as the French ones, what changes is the brand logo in the center of the steering wheel, which curiously keeps the old version with the red shield and the Fiat name highlighted. Probably, the solution was used because it was easier to take the place of Citroën’s Chevron and Peugeot’s Lion.

Despite being a car destined for work, the Fiat Scudo 2023 has a panel with pleasant lines and the hard plastic coatings have good fittings. The driver’s seat has a seat that supports the legs well and the backrest has wide flaps that hold the driver’s back well. There is also an armrest for the driver. The driver’s seat is height adjustable. The model can carry three occupants in the front and there are frontal airbags for the driver and two passengers.

The power windows and mirror adjustment controls are well positioned. As there is no interior mirror because it is a van, the exterior mirrors could be bigger. It also lacks a rear parking sensor and a reversing camera to assist the driver in manoeuvring. Items are only available for the electric e-Scudo.

Scudo in numbers

The Fiat Scudo 2023 has a sliding side door measuring 93.5 centimeters wide and 1.24 meters high. The rear doors open 180°. The width of the rear access is 1.28 meters and the height is 1.22 m.

The cargo compartment of the new Fiat commercial has a volumetric capacity of 6.1 cubic meters and can carry up to 1,500 kg of cargo in the diesel options, in the electric one, due to the batteries, the load capacity drops to 1,000 kg.

The trunk is 2.86 m long, 1.39 m high and 1.63 m wide (1.25 m between the wheel arches).

2023 Scudo 2023 BlueHDI 1.5 Turbo Diesel Engine

The Van and Multi versions of the Fiat Scudo 2023 are equipped with the 1.5 Turbo Diesel BlueHDI engine with 120 horsepower at 3,750 rpm and torque of 30.5 kgfm at 1,750 rpm. The engine is linked to a six-speed manual gearbox. To help reduce fuel consumption, the model has a Start & Stop system that turns off the engine at traffic lights. The 1.5 BlueHDI engine uses the Arla 32 system for gas treatment and the reservoir has a capacity of 18.7 liters.

The fuel tank has a capacity of 69 liters. The consumption of light commercial vehicles is 12.4 km/l in the city and 11.9 km/l on the road, according to figures obtained by Inmetro. The van is grade A in the Conpet Seal in its segment.

The e-Scudo has 75 kWh lithium-ion batteries and 11 kW three-phase OBC, which guarantee sufficient autonomy for the vehicle to travel up to 330 km with a full charge in urban cycle consumption in Brazil, according to INMETRO.

The van’s electric motor generates 136 horsepower and an immediate torque of 26.5 kgfm.

There are three driving modes. The “Eco” mode focuses on optimizing energy consumption, the “Normal” mode guarantees a better compromise between autonomy and performance and the “Power” mode prioritizes performance, using maximum power and torque.

Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos Fiat e-Scudo Van

Driving the Fiat Scudo 2023

We drove for a few kilometers with the Fiat Scudo 2023 with a diesel engine. The unit did not have ballast, weight only the driver and passenger. The 1.5-liter engine responds quickly to the slightest touch of the accelerator. The good torque of 30.5 kgfm at 1,750 rpm helps make the light commercial vehicle agile in traffic. Speed ​​resumptions and overtaking during our test were carried out without any scares. Highlight for the high position of the gear lever and the perfect gear fits.

The engine runs smoothly and even at high revs, noise does not disturb the occupants, thanks to good sound insulation.

The contact with the electric was very short, but like electric cars, the e-Scudo was very pleasant to drive, thanks to its immediate torque.

Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos – Fiat Scudo 2023 Van has a 1.5 BlueHDI engine with 120 hp and 30.5 kgfm of torque Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos Fiat Scudo Van

The Fiat Scudo 2023 has a smooth ride and even when empty, the suspension filters soil imperfections well, preventing the van from turning into a pogo stick. Even in curves, the model behaves like a passenger car.

Conclusion

With the launch of the Fiat Professional network, which until August 1st will have 200 points of sale and assistance with space dedicated to commercial vehicles, the Fiat Scudo should soon be among the best-selling vans in the Brazilian market. The brand expects it to represent 10% of total van sales (B-van, D-Van, and E-van).

Fiat Scudo 2023 colors

The thermal versions will be sold in the colors White Banchisa (solid) and Silver Aluminum (metallic). The e-Scudo will be offered in White Banchisa (solid) and Cinza Artense (metallic) colors.