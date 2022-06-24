Fiat Scudo is diesel and electric from R$ 187,490

The Fiat Scudo arrives on the domestic market after many years of commercialization in Europe, but now under the Stellantis umbrella and in two propulsion versions.

Brother of the French Peugeot Expert and Citroën Jumpy, it is also assembled in CKD in Uruguay, from where it arrives with a 1.5 diesel engine with 120 horsepower and 30.5 kgfm (different from the 1.6 of Expert and Jumpy), in addition to a six-speed manual transmission. The 69-liter tank guarantees, according to Fiat, a range of 800 km.

Boasting the modular EMP2 concept, the Fiat Scudo is a van that comes to be the intermediary between Fiorino and Ducato, with 6.1 m³ of internal volume and a load capacity of 1.5 ton.

Fiat’s eye is on a light commercial market fueled by the growth of services such as delivery, which has doubled in size since the pandemic, as well as logistics, which grew 400% in the same period.

E-commerce, on the other hand, has grown 150% in the last five years, so, given these numbers and now with the synergy between the Stellantis group brands, Fiat managed to bring the Scudo, initially as a van and multi (R$ 192,490), with capacity for 11 people.

Recently launched in Europe, the Fiat e-Scudo (R$ 329,990) will be another option with zero emissions and reduced maintenance costs, with an electric motor with 136 horsepower and 26.5 kgfm.

With 75 kWh lithium batteries, which guarantee a range of approximately 330 km, keeping the load compartment unchanged, which is an advantage.

Offering a double door at the rear and a sliding door on the right side, the Fiat Scudo has a height of 1.94 m, ensuring its access in places of limited height, such as parking lots in shopping malls and buildings.

In this case, designed both for the delivery of goods and for various services, which need the vehicle close to the destination.

With steel wheels and halogen lamps, the Fiat Scudo also has a dual airbag, traction and stability control system, as well as a ramp-start assistant, fatigue alert, radio with USB and Bluetooth, Start&Stop and autopilot.

Multimedia, electric parking brake, reversing camera and exclusive cluster are items of the Fiat e-Scudo, only in Cinza Artense color. In it, charging with fast charge is up to 80% in 48 minutes.

Offering electric trio, air conditioning and power steering, the Fiat Scudo Multi has the capacity to take passengers and there will be a special option configured locally, with eight executive seats, called the Family Car (not yet priced).

The pre-sale starts today and there will be service in an exclusive network with 200 stores, called Fiat Professional. The after-sales service has three maintenance plans, with the first three revisions R$2,700 or R$4,850 with front brake pad replacement, windshield blade set, in addition to alignment and balancing.

Fiat Scudo – Prices

Fiat Scudo Cargo: BRL 187,490

Fiat Scudo Multi: BRL 192,490

Fiat e-Scudo Cargo: BRL 329,990

Fiat Scudo – Photo gallery