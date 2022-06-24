Fire at treatment center leaves 11 dead in Carazinho | Rio Grande do Sul

A major fire at the Chemical Dependent Treatment and Support Center (Cetrat) in Carazinho, in the north of Rio Grande do Sul, left at least 11 people killed , on Thursday night (23). Ten of them died on the spot and one in the hospital.

The direction of the institution should not manifest itself until the completion of the investigation work.

Two people were taken for medical attention and are in stable condition. Two others managed to leave the scene unharmed. The initial information is that, at the Center, there were at least 15 people.

Fire hits support site for drug addicts — Photo: Fire Department

According to the Fire Department, the firefight started late in the night, and the corporation is still on the scene working in the search for victims and injured. The Center is in the Vila Rica neighborhood.

Some of the victims, according to firefighters, were found in a dormitory area and close to windows, which may indicate that they were trying to leave the scene.

The part consumed by the fire was wood. Also according to the firefighters, the windows did not have bars but were small, where a person could not pass.

There is still no confirmation on the identity of the dead and the cause of the fire. The case will be investigated.

This report is being updated.